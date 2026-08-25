Viral Singer Darshan Magdum's US Visa Journey Hits A Hurdle As USCIS Seeks More Evidence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Darshan Basaling Magdum encountered a US visa application hurdle.

USCIS requested more evidence for his nonimmigrant worker petition.

This RFE means clarification, not a rejection of his application.

Magdum's visa future now depends on submitting requested documents.

Darshan Basaling Magdum, the Indian singer and content creator who became an internet sensation through his unconventional song covers, appears to have hit an unexpected bump in his US visa journey. A USCIS document related to his I-129 petition shows that immigration authorities issued a Request for Evidence (RFE), asking for additional documents before the case can be processed further. The notice does not mean that Magdum’s petition has been rejected. Instead, it means USCIS wants more evidence before making a decision. The development adds an interesting chapter to the journey of a creator who went from being a viral meme figure to pursuing music more seriously.

Who Is Darshan Basaling Magdum?

Darshan Basaling Magdum is an Indian singer, content creator, and internet personality who first attracted widespread attention through his singing videos on social media. His unusual delivery and enthusiastic performances quickly turned him into a meme-culture favourite. What started as viral green-screen singing clips gradually became more than an internet joke. Magdum continued making music and building an audience, using the attention around his videos to pursue a career as a performer and creator.

That transition from viral sensation to professional entertainer is what makes the latest US immigration development particularly interesting.

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What Does The USCIS Notice Say?

The document concerns an I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, filed on Magdum’s behalf. USCIS issued a Premium Processing Request for Evidence, meaning additional evidence is required before the immigration agency can continue processing the petition. The notice specifically says the recipient must provide the requested evidence by the deadline mentioned in the document. It also warns that failing to respond within the permitted period could result in the case being denied.

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Importantly, an RFE is not the same as a visa rejection. USCIS uses RFEs when it needs additional documentation or clarification before deciding whether a petition meets the relevant requirements. The notice also states that all requested evidence should be submitted together. If documents are provided in a language other than English, they must be accompanied by a complete English translation and the required translator certification.

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What Happens Next For Darshan Magdum?

Once USCIS receives the requested evidence, processing of the petition will resume. The notice says applicants can contact the USCIS Contact Center if they have not received an update within 60 days of responding. For Magdum, the development is another unexpected turn in a career that has already taken some unusual directions. He first became known because the internet found his singing videos entertaining enough to turn into memes. He then kept going, built a following, and worked towards establishing himself as a musician.

Now, his US plans have landed him in a very different kind of spotlight, this time involving immigration paperwork rather than a viral singing clip. The RFE does not indicate the outcome of his case. That decision will depend on the evidence submitted and USCIS’s subsequent assessment of the petition.