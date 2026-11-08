Vinod Kapri Claims 75% Of 'Pyre' Shows Cut After 'Ramayana' Release, Appeals For Fair Chance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Vinod Kapri alleges 75% show reduction for his film Pyre.

Kapri claims theatres prioritize one film, hindering smaller releases.

Pyre, initially gaining traction, now faces drastic show cuts.

Director appeals for fair chance, citing audience and film's merit.

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri has raised concerns over the sharp reduction in theatrical screenings of his film Pyre, alleging that around 75% of its shows have been cut within days of its release. The director claimed that theatre owners and distributors had been told to screen only one film, leaving smaller productions with fewer opportunities to reach audiences. Although he did not name the film, his remarks came shortly after Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana arrived in cinemas on November 5.

Kapri has appealed to exhibitors and distributors to give Pyre a fair chance, pointing to the response it received from viewers and the effort that went into making the film.

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Vinod Kapri Says Pyre Shows Have Dropped By 75%

Taking to social media, Kapri shared a video where he said Pyre had initially received a limited release, with screenings across around 80 screens. However, following positive word of mouth, the number of shows reportedly increased to more than 400 within two to four days.

The filmmaker alleged that the situation changed over the following two days, with more than 75% of the screenings being removed. According to him, the film was left with fewer than 100 shows.

In the video, Kapri questioned the practice of reducing screenings of one film to accommodate another. He also appealed to theatre owners and distributors not to limit the film's run, saying that the team deserved an opportunity to reach its audience.

“We are in touch with theatre owners and distributors. They have been told that no other film will be running in theatres except one film. I do not understand why you have to run your film by stopping other films? Is this a win of good over evil? Is there any honour in doing this? The honour with which we tell a story. This is a small film, with non actors, and people are crying after seeing it. What honour, truth and goodness do you boast when this is the way theatres are ordered? I urge theatre owners and distributors to not do this with Pyre. If you have spent a lot of money, then we have spent our soul in making a film. We deserve a fair chance,” he said.

THIS IS NOT FAIR. NOT TO #PYRE. NOT TO ITS AUDIENCE. https://t.co/FYadN0dQXT — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 7, 2026

The filmmaker also shared screenshots showing the reduction in screenings across cities. One post showed that Pyre's daily shows in Delhi had reportedly fallen from 66 to 16. He also shared images of screenings in Bengaluru to show the film's audience interest.

“This is not fair, not to Pyre. Not to your audience,” read the caption accompanying one of his posts.

MUMBAI. BANGALORE. DELHI. HOUSEFULL SHOWS. ❤️ Thank you for showing up for #PYRE and giving this little film so much love. When audiences want to watch a film, they should have the opportunity to do so. MORE SHOWS. MORE SCREENS. LET PYRE REACH MORE PEOPLE. #BringMoreShowsForPyre #TakeYourFamily #SupportIndieFilm #WeekendFilm — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 7, 2026

Why Has Vinod Kapri's Post Drawn Attention To 'Ramayana'?

Kapri did not directly name the film he was referring to. However, his remarks came around the theatrical release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which arrived in cinemas on November 5.

The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The project is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios.

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About 'Pyre'

Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pyre is an emotional drama set in a remote village in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region. The film follows an elderly couple, Amma and Bubu, who continue to wait for their son, who left the village 28 years ago.

Through their lives, the story explores ageing, companionship, loneliness and migration in Himalayan communities, where younger generations often leave their homes in search of opportunities elsewhere.

The film features non-professional performers Padam Singh Kapri and Heera Devi in the lead roles. Before its Indian theatrical release on October 30, Pyre travelled across the international film festival circuit and received several accolades.