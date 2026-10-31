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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff’s Vimal Elaichi Ad Case To See Adjudication Proceedings Next Week

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff’s Vimal Elaichi Ad Case To See Adjudication Proceedings Next Week

Vimal Elaichi Ad Case: FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that the cases against Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn had been referred to the Joint Commissioner for adjudication proceedings.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maharashtra FDA concluded initial proceedings against actors Shah Rukh, Ajay, Tiger.
  • Cases now proceed to Joint Commissioner for formal adjudication.
  • Ajay Devgn challenged FDA notice in Bombay High Court.
  • FDA alleges surrogate promotion of banned Vimal pan masala.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has wrapped up the initial phase of its proceedings against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, over their roles in promoting Vimal Elaichi. The cases now go before a senior officer for a formal decision, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe told media at a press conference on Friday.

Cases Referred For Adjudication

He added that all three actors had responded to the show-cause notices issued to them, while one of them, Ajay Devgn, had approached the Bombay High Court. Mundhe further stated that the cases had been referred to the Joint Commissioner, who is authorised to adjudicate the matter. He also indicated that the adjudication proceedings are likely to be taken up by next week.

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“In response to the notices we issued, all three individuals responded and sought time. The Assistant Commissioner, who was the competent authority, has completed the proceedings and closed the hearings. The cases have now been referred to the Joint Commissioner, who is the competent authority for adjudication,” he said. 

Ajay Devgn Moves Bombay HC

Of the three, Ajay has taken the dispute to the Bombay High Court. “... One of the persons named, Ajay Devgn has approached the High Court,” he added. 

Ajay’s petition describes the FDA’s show-cause notice as “arbitrary”, as he has maintained that he is no longer associated with the brand. A hearing in the matter has already taken place, and the court has listed it again for November 4.

Mundhe made clear that the legal challenge would not halt the regulator’s work. “We are proceeding with the matter,” he said, noting that Devgn was the only one of the named individuals to seek relief from the court.

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For the unversed, Maharashtra FDA had issued show-cause notices to three actors in August, alleging that their advertisements for Vimal Elaichi amounted to surrogate promotion of the brand’s Pan Masala, a chewable product banned in Maharashtra. It had also sought the stopping of the promotional campaign and removal of related material from digital platforms. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the FDA's proceedings against the actors for promoting Vimal Elaichi?

The initial phase of proceedings against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff is complete. The cases have now been referred to the Joint Commissioner for a formal adjudication.

Why did the Maharashtra FDA issue show-cause notices to the actors?

The FDA alleged their Vimal Elaichi ads were surrogate promotions for Vimal Pan Masala, a product banned in Maharashtra. They sought to halt the campaign and remove promotional material from digital platforms.

Which of the actors has taken legal action regarding the FDA's notice?

Ajay Devgn has approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the FDA's show-cause notice as arbitrary. He claims he is no longer associated with the Vimal brand.

Will Ajay Devgn's High Court petition stop the FDA's adjudication process?

No, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that the legal challenge would not halt the regulator's work. The FDA is proceeding with the matter despite Devgn's petition.

Who will make the formal decision on these cases after the initial phase?

The cases have been referred to the Joint Commissioner, who is the competent authority for adjudication. A formal decision is expected to be taken by this senior officer.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Ajay Devgn SHAH RUKH KHAN Breaking News ABP Live ENtertainment News Tukaram Mundhe Vimal Elaichi Ad
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