Vimal Elaichi Controversy: Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn Reply To FDA Notice, SRK Yet To Respond

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra FDA received Shroff, Devgn responses concerning Vimal Elaichi.

Shah Rukh Khan's response awaited regarding alleged surrogate advertising.

FDA will verify ad claims against advertising and claims regulations.

This follows FDA's recent strict crackdowns on food safety.

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has received a response from Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn with regards to them promoting Vimal elaichi. The response from Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is awaited in the matter.

FDA had issued notices to Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan seeking their response in the matter of surrogate advertising through the Vimal Elaichi ad. As per FDA, the notices were issued for alleged violations of the Advertising and Claims Regulations, 2018.

For the unversed, a probe is underway in the advertisement case related to Vimal Elaichi, alleging that the sale of a different product is being promoted by giving the name or form of another product through surrogate marketing.

The FDA had sought clarifications from the three actors regarding the advertisement and the claims associated with it. The FDA is currently testing both answers. The body has said that after examining the answers received, it will see whether the claims made in the advertisement and the promotion of the product are in line with the relevant regulations. Further action will be taken after completion of the investigation.

The FDA, under the leadership of the IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, has been in the news recently for cancelling licences of many food outlets across Mumbai. The body has been conducting brutal crackdowns at establishments in a bid to set the highest standards of food safety in the state, and has cancelled the licences of well-known food outlets including the government canteens.

Maharashtra’s food vendors have radically changed the making and storage processes of food to avert the penalty, punishments, and in some cases permanent closure of eating joints following lapses in food safety measures.