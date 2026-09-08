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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVimal Elaichi Ad Case: Delhi HC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff

Vimal Elaichi Ad Case: Delhi HC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff

Delhi High Court reserves its verdict on a jurisdiction plea challenging Maharashtra FDA notices issued to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over the Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi High Court reserved verdict on Vimal pan masala case jurisdiction.
  • Petitioner challenges FDA notices for alleged surrogate advertising.
  • Centre disputes Delhi HC jurisdiction, citing Maharashtra FDA actions.
  • FDA probes actors' alleged surrogate promotion of pan masala.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on whether it can hear a plea challenging show-cause notices issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over an alleged surrogate advertisement for Vimal pan masala. The case centres on jurisdiction, with the petitioner company arguing that the Maharashtra FDA's action should not stand, while the Centre and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) maintain that the matter belongs before the Bombay High Court.

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Delhi HC Reserves Order On Jurisdiction

A single-judge Bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order on the jurisdiction issue. The petitioner company, associated with Vimal Elaichi, has asked the court to quash the show-cause notices served by the Maharashtra FDA.

During the hearing, the company argued that the notices were directed at the three actors rather than the company itself, even though it claimed that any action over the advertisement would cause it irreparable harm.

It also challenged the Maharashtra FDA's authority to issue directions aimed at stopping the advertisement.

Centre, CCPA Question Maintainability Of Plea

The Centre and the CCPA opposed the Delhi High Court hearing the petition, arguing that the company should have approached the Bombay High Court because the action in question was taken by the Maharashtra FDA.

The CCPA told the court that it was separately examining the issue. However, it had no objection to the Maharashtra FDA issuing the notices.

The Delhi High Court was also informed that the CCPA had initiated its own proceedings over similar allegations concerning the advertisement, although it had not issued any directions against the campaign.

Why Did Maharashtra FDA Issue Notices?

The dispute follows show-cause notices sent to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

The Maharashtra FDA alleged that the campaign amounted to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, which is prohibited in Maharashtra. The actors were asked to explain their involvement in the advertisement.

The regulator invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, which deals with misleading or deceptive advertisements concerning food products. It also cited Section 53, under which misleading food advertisements can attract a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The notices formed part of the Maharashtra FDA's broader enforcement action against gutka and pan masala products containing tobacco.

FDA Flags Alleged Surrogate Promotion

According to the regulator, the advertisement could indirectly connect consumers with the Vimal Pan Masala brand by promoting another product using the Vimal name.

The FDA's notice said that, prima facie, the advertisement appeared to promote the Vimal brand, which it said was primarily associated with pan masala.

Pan masala was prohibited in Maharashtra for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale for one year under a prohibition order issued on July 13 this year.

The FDA served the notice on Ajay Devgn at his Juhu residence and Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat in Bandra. Tiger Shroff received the notice through his production company, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

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Shah Rukh Khan's Response Awaited

The Maharashtra FDA recently confirmed that it had received responses from Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn, while Shah Rukh Khan's response was still awaited.

The regulator said it was reviewing the replies to determine whether the advertisement's claims and product promotion complied with the applicable regulations before deciding on further action.

The FDA also said its investigation was examining whether the advertisement promoted the sale of one product by using the name or form of another product through surrogate marketing.

Maharashtra FDA Steps Up Enforcement

The Maharashtra FDA, headed by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has intensified enforcement of food safety regulations across the state in recent months. Its actions have included measures involving adulteration as well as the manufacture and distribution of prohibited gutka and tobacco-containing pan masala.

The Delhi High Court's forthcoming order will determine whether the jurisdictional challenge can proceed before it or whether the petitioner will have to pursue the matter before the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi High Court's current involvement in the Vimal ad case?

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on whether it can hear a plea challenging show-cause notices issued by the Maharashtra FDA to actors for an alleged surrogate ad.

Why did the Maharashtra FDA issue notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff?

The Maharashtra FDA issued notices because it alleged the Vimal Elaichi advertisement amounted to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, which is prohibited in the state.

What is the primary legal contention in this case?

The main contention is jurisdiction. The petitioner challenges the Maharashtra FDA's action in Delhi, but the Centre and CCPA argue the case belongs in the Bombay High Court.

Has the CCPA taken any action regarding the advertisement?

The CCPA is separately examining the issue and has initiated its own proceedings over similar allegations. However, it has not issued any direct orders against the campaign.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Ajay Devgn Delhi High Court Maharashtra FDA SHAH RUKH KHAN Vimal Elaichi Ad Vimal Elaichi
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