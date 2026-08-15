Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massey faced online abuse for his film 'Sabarmati Report'.

Threats and leaked personal details deeply affected the actor.

Abuse intensified during his infant son's early months.

Despite success, Massey took a break, prioritizing family.

Actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up about the online abuse and threats he faced after the release of his film 'The Sabarmati Report', and how the experience affected him at a difficult time in his personal life.

In a conversation with Shekhar Suman on his YouTube show 'Shekhar Tonite', Massey spoke about the response to the film, which was based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. The actor said he faced a lot of abuse after the film was released and that his personal details were also shared online.

Recalling the period, Massey said, "I did a film called The Sabarmati Report and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used: propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express. I had to listen to a lot of abuses. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly."

The actor said the situation became harder as his son had just been born. He recalled that his baby was only six months old at the time and admitted that the abuse had a strong effect on him.

"My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted and I openly said this in the media," he added.

"However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards and it doesn't matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them," he added.

Massey also spoke about his decision to announce a break from acting after a successful run with films such as '12th Fail', 'Sector 36' and 'The Sabarmati Report'. He said that while his career was doing well, he was spending a lot of time away from his family.

"I had a great run in 2023 and 2024 due to 12th Fail, Sector 36, The Sabarmati Report. Around this time, I was away from my house and my son was born. I was finally feeling the fame, but there was a void. I was missing my family and my son," he recalled.

"I was having an unbelievable stage. I was recognised by the PM. He watched the film. I was overwhelmed with the entire experience. When my son started to say 'Papa', and I couldn't be there, I would cry and think, 'I did wish for success, but at what cost?" he said.

Massey was most recently seen in the Netflix series 'The Musafir Cafe'.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)