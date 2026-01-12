Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVikram Bhatt Fraud Probe: Police Verify Evidence, Say Filmmaker’s Team Didn’t Cooperate

Vikram Bhatt Fraud Probe: Police Verify Evidence, Say Filmmaker’s Team Didn’t Cooperate

Police claim to have gathered crucial evidence in the Vikram Bhatt fraud case, alleging non-cooperation, as the filmmaker remains in judicial custody.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
The legal trouble surrounding filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has intensified as investigators claim to have gathered crucial material evidence in the alleged fraud case against him. With the probe moving into a more advanced stage, police have also alleged that Bhatt’s team did not extend full cooperation during the investigation, even as his legal representatives continue to deny all wrongdoing.

Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari, were arrested in December in connection with the case and remain in judicial custody after a court rejected their bail plea on medical grounds. A fresh update from the investigation has now shed light on the progress made by the authorities.

Evidence Collected From Multiple Mumbai Locations

According to information shared by PTI, the investigating team has recovered documents and other materials from several locations linked to the filmmaker in Mumbai. Confirming the development, Investigating Officer DSP Chagan Rajpurohit said, “We have collected evidence from the filmmaker’s locations in Mumbai. Some bills have also been found. We are ascertaining their veracity. The filmmaker’s team did not fully cooperate in the investigation."

Officials stated that the verification of the recovered documents is currently underway, with investigators examining whether the materials support the allegations outlined in the FIR.

Defence Pushes Back, Questions Police Procedure

Bhatt’s legal team has firmly rejected the allegations, asserting that the case has been mishandled by law enforcement authorities. Advocate Kamlesh Dave, representing the filmmaker, criticised the pace and process of the police action. “Police action was done in a hasty manner in this particular case. There are set procedures in the BNSS which were not duly followed," he said.

Dave further maintained that all financial transactions were conducted transparently and with the consent of the parties involved, dismissing claims of misappropriation.

Origins of the Fraud Allegations

The case originates from a complaint filed by businessman Dr Ajay Murdia with the Udaipur Police. As per the FIR, Bhatt, his wife, and six other accused allegedly proposed producing four films with a combined budget of ₹47 crore. The deal reportedly required an initial investment of ₹7 crore from Dr Murdia, with assurances of additional funding later. The projects were projected to yield profits ranging between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore.

Dr Murdia has alleged that the funds were subsequently diverted and misused, leading him to approach the authorities. The FIR states that Bhatt was introduced to him by co-accused Dinesh Kataria during discussions over a proposed biopic on Murdia’s wife, with meetings held in Mumbai in April 2024.

Bhatt and Shwetambari were arrested in Mumbai on December 7, brought to Udaipur, and produced before a court the following day. They were later remanded to seven days of police custody on December 9.

High Court Refuses to Quash FIR

Last week, the Rajasthan High Court declined to quash the cheating FIR. As reported by PTI, Justice Sameer Jain observed that the allegations could not be dismissed as a simple contractual dispute. In its order, the court stated, “The allegations are not confined merely to non-performance of a contract; they involve deliberate diversion of funds, lack of transparency, and elements of dishonesty. The preliminary inquiry has revealed evidence of fake invoices and the circulation of funds."

The court concluded that the material on record indicated actions extending beyond civil liability, allowing the investigation to proceed. The case remains under active probe.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikram Bhatt Fraud Case Vikram Bhatt Arrest Udaipur Police Case Vikram Bhatt Legal Trouble
