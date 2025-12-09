Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







When Vijay Varma returned to screens with Gustaakh Ishq, fans were quick to notice the unusually long gap leading up to its release. For an actor known for back-to-back projects, the silence seemed out of character. But the actor now reveals that the pause was deliberate , not because of a lack of roles, but because he felt overwhelmed by the constant scrutiny on his personal life.

In a conversation with HT, Vijay shared that the narrative around him had drifted away from his performances. Reflecting on the intense media chatter surrounding his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, he said, “The work wasn’t coming out, so the conversation was about everything else."

His comments echo the ongoing debate about intrusive paparazzi culture, recently reignited by Jaya Bachchan. Vijay admitted he felt the same pressure: the spotlight stayed on him, even when he tried stepping away.

‘I Needed a Gap, I Needed More Silence’

Vijay confessed that he craved stillness but couldn’t escape the noise. “I would have liked complete silence but that’s not possible," he said. Despite avoiding all press interactions for more than a year, he found that public attention only intensified.

“I have not spoken to the press since IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, not given a single interview, yet the presence is all over and it’s beyond my control," he explained. Calling it a generational struggle, he added, “Your decisions and your lives are being scrutinised every single day, so that’s how it is. I did need a gap, I needed more silence. But that’s something I didn’t have any control over."

Actor Reacts to His “Lover Boy” Tag

With his return, social media users have jokingly dubbed this his “lover boy era.” Vijay finds the label amusing but understands where it comes from. “I feel it was a byproduct of being in the spotlight for being in a public relationship. People saw me in a certain way," he said.

Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia Ended Earlier This Year

Reports of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s breakup first surfaced in March. According to earlier reports, the pair ended their two-year relationship but intended to remain friends. A source told Pinkvilla, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends."

The two were last seen together in Sujoy Ghosh’s much-discussed segment of Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, which premiered in June 2023.