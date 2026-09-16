Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan seen at Silverstone event.

Veteran actress Ambika advises avoiding public appearances sparking criticism.

She suggests protecting friends' image by being careful.

Their joint appearances often fuel long-standing relationship rumors.

The latest public appearance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay with actress Trisha Krishnan at the Le Mans Cup race in Silverstone, England, has once again caught attention online. Trisha attended the event on September 12, while Vijay was present to ceremonially flag off the race featuring actor-racer Ajith Kumar. Videos of the two together at the venue soon went viral on social media, bringing their long-standing friendship back into focus. Amid the renewed buzz, veteran actress Ambika has now shared her views on Vijay and Trisha’s public appearances.

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Ambika Says She Would Avoid Such Public Appearances

Amid the discussion, veteran actress Ambika has shared her personal view on how she would handle a similar situation. Speaking to RedPix, she said she would prefer to stay away from an appearance if she knew it could trigger criticism or negatively affect the public image of a close friend in an influential position.

The actress said, “Recently, I gave an interview in which I spoke about Trisha. In response, someone came out in support of Trisha and asked, ‘Was she the Trisha of the 1980s?’ Now, I want to know two things. If I were the Trisha of the 1980s, then who was the Vijay of the 1980s? I want to know. The person should tell me that. That's one thing.”

Ambika also referred to questions around the pair's public appearances, matching outfits and travel. She said her approach would be to avoid situations if she already knew they could lead to criticism.

“People have asked whether you are talking about dressing alike and wearing matching outfits or about travelling to London. If I were in that position, and I knew something I did could bring criticism or give my friend a bad name, I would avoid it. That is my opinion," she said.

The actor also talked about how the repeated online discussions could eventually frustrate people who defend the two stars.

“Otherwise, people also begin to feel disappointed. They may say, ‘Fine, you say that you are just friends. But do we have to keep fighting and defending you every single time?’ So, if we value that friendship, we should also be a little careful about how we conduct ourselves,” Ambika added.

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Vijay And Trisha’s Silverstone Appearance

The comments came after Vijay and Trisha were seen at the Silverstone circuit during the Le Mans Cup event. Ajith Kumar competed in the race with his team, while Vijay attended the event and waved the ceremonial green flag at the start. Trisha was also present at the venue, and footage showed her and Vijay watching the action from the stands.

Their appearance quickly became a talking point on social media, adding to the attention that has periodically surrounded the two actors. The pair have also shared the screen in films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed the relationship rumours that have circulated around them.