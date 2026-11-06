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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay, Trisha Krishnan Attend YS Anil Reddy's Daughter's Chennai Wedding Reception

Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Attend YS Anil Reddy's Daughter's Chennai Wedding Reception

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended YS Anil Reddy's daughter's wedding reception in Chennai, where they met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Vijay, Trisha attended high-profile Chennai wedding reception.
  • They posed with newlyweds, other prominent guests at event.
  • Vijay also met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy there.
  • Their joint appearance garnered significant public and media attention.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan attended a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday, November 5. Their joint appearance at the star-studded gathering quickly caught the attention of social media users, with videos showing the two arriving together and posing with the newlyweds.

The reception was held at The Leela Palace to celebrate the wedding of Shreya, daughter of politician YS Anil Reddy, and her husband, Ujjwal. Anil Reddy is the cousin of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

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Vijay And Trisha Krishnan Pose With Newlyweds At Chennai Reception

Several videos from the celebrations have surfaced online, showing Vijay and Trisha walking towards the stage to greet the newly married couple. They also posed for photographs with the newlyweds, with bouquets in their hands.

Vijay opted for a brown suit paired with a white shirt, while Trisha chose a blush-pink saree. Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar, accompanied him to the event.

In another video, Vijay was seen greeting his mother and interacting with her during the celebrations.

Vijay also met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the gathering, and the two posed for photographs. Jagan attended the event with his wife, YS Bharati. His mother, YS Vijayamma, was also present.

ALSO READ: ‘Ranbir Kapoor, Yash - Both Nailed It Bone-Deep’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ricky Kej Review ‘Ramayana’

Vijay And Trisha's Public Appearances Continue To Draw Attention

Vijay and Trisha, who have shared screen space in films including Leo, have often made headlines when spotted together at public events. Their latest appearance has once again drawn attention amid ongoing speculation about their relationship.

The two actors were also seen together at the Chennai wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in March. That appearance came shortly after Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce. She later withdrew the case.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attend together?

They attended the wedding reception of Shreya, daughter of politician YS Anil Reddy, and Ujjwal. The event took place at The Leela Palace in Chennai.

Who accompanied Vijay to the wedding reception?

Vijay was accompanied by his mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar. He also met and posed for photographs with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family, who were also present.

Why did Vijay and Trisha's joint appearance attract attention?

Their presence together drew significant social media attention. They have often made headlines when spotted publicly, fueling ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Where and when was the wedding reception held?

The high-profile wedding reception attended by Vijay and Trisha Krishnan took place at The Leela Palace in Chennai. It was held on Thursday, November 5.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Trisha Krishnan Tamil Nadu CM VIjay YS Anil Reddy
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