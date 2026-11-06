Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Attend YS Anil Reddy's Daughter's Chennai Wedding Reception

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay, Trisha attended high-profile Chennai wedding reception.

They posed with newlyweds, other prominent guests at event.

Vijay also met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy there.

Their joint appearance garnered significant public and media attention.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan attended a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday, November 5. Their joint appearance at the star-studded gathering quickly caught the attention of social media users, with videos showing the two arriving together and posing with the newlyweds.

The reception was held at The Leela Palace to celebrate the wedding of Shreya, daughter of politician YS Anil Reddy, and her husband, Ujjwal. Anil Reddy is the cousin of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

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Vijay And Trisha Krishnan Pose With Newlyweds At Chennai Reception

Several videos from the celebrations have surfaced online, showing Vijay and Trisha walking towards the stage to greet the newly married couple. They also posed for photographs with the newlyweds, with bouquets in their hands.

Vijay and Trisha at JaganMohan Reddy Family Event💥 https://t.co/LhE1lRX6R0 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 5, 2026

Vijay opted for a brown suit paired with a white shirt, while Trisha chose a blush-pink saree. Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar, accompanied him to the event.

CM Vijay and actor Trisha , BRS chief KTR and his wife Shailima at YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family function https://t.co/gpsoEgmhbJ — Vasudha Venugopal (@Vasudha156) November 5, 2026

In another video, Vijay was seen greeting his mother and interacting with her during the celebrations.

Vijay also met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the gathering, and the two posed for photographs. Jagan attended the event with his wife, YS Bharati. His mother, YS Vijayamma, was also present.

CM Joseph Vijay, along with his mother Shoba Chandrasekar, attends the family reception of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy! 🎉✨ #JosephVijay #ShobaChandrasekar #YSJaganMohanReddy #Trisha https://t.co/3W8GEBjhD0 — 𝑩𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒍𝒚🦋 (@buttu_iam27) November 5, 2026

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Vijay And Trisha's Public Appearances Continue To Draw Attention

Vijay and Trisha, who have shared screen space in films including Leo, have often made headlines when spotted together at public events. Their latest appearance has once again drawn attention amid ongoing speculation about their relationship.

The two actors were also seen together at the Chennai wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in March. That appearance came shortly after Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce. She later withdrew the case.