Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai's RK Nagar installed Ganesh idols depicting CM Vijay.

Idols portray Vijay's political and 'Ghilli' film appearances.

These idols quickly gained viral attention online.

Amid celebrations, CM Vijay extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings.

Vijay-themed Vinayagar idols in Chennai have been going viral on social media durting the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. Installed in the Korukkupet area, including RK Nagar, the unusual idols portray Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in several recognisable avatars, drawing attention from locals and visitors.

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Vijay-Inspired Ganesha Idols Feature Multiple Looks

The Chennai installations show Vijay in a series of different poses and appearances. The idols combine popular images associated with Vijay, including his political campaign appearance and a much-loved screen persona from his film Ghilli. Their distinctive designs have attracted considerable public attention, with pictures and videos of the statues also making waves online.

VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay-themed Vinayagar (Ganesha) idols installed in Chennai's RK Nagar, idols inspired by his film 'Ghilli'.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/E7ypxDMpZc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026

The mix of political and cinematic references has given the Vinayagar celebrations a distinctive local flavour.

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Vijay Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Amid the celebrations, Vijay also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Taking to his social media handle, he wished everyone well and shared a message centred on hope, peace, prosperity and success.

He wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to one and all. May all the good deeds begun on this holy day be sweetly fulfilled by the grace of Lord Vinayaka, blossoming new hopes, and may joy, peace, and prosperity abound in every family!"

Tamil Nadu's CM added, "May the people's aspirations be fulfilled, and may all endeavours travel the path of success!"