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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Vijay-Themed Ganpati Idols Go Viral In Chennai; Tamil Nadu CM Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

WATCH: Vijay-Themed Ganpati Idols Go Viral In Chennai; Tamil Nadu CM Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Vijay-themed Ganesha idols installed in Chennai feature his Ghilli kabaddi look, bicycle campaign pose and other avatars, attracting public attention during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chennai's RK Nagar installed Ganesh idols depicting CM Vijay.
  • Idols portray Vijay's political and 'Ghilli' film appearances.
  • These idols quickly gained viral attention online.
  • Amid celebrations, CM Vijay extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings.

Vijay-themed Vinayagar idols in Chennai have been going viral on social media durting the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. Installed in the Korukkupet area, including RK Nagar, the unusual idols portray Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in several recognisable avatars, drawing attention from locals and visitors.

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Vijay-Inspired Ganesha Idols Feature Multiple Looks

The Chennai installations show Vijay in a series of different poses and appearances. The idols combine popular images associated with Vijay, including his political campaign appearance and a much-loved screen persona from his film Ghilli. Their distinctive designs have attracted considerable public attention, with pictures and videos of the statues also making waves online.

The mix of political and cinematic references has given the Vinayagar celebrations a distinctive local flavour.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Ankita Lokhande And More Welcome Bappa Home | WATCH

Vijay Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Amid the celebrations, Vijay also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Taking to his social media handle, he wished everyone well and shared a message centred on hope, peace, prosperity and success.

He wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to one and all. May all the good deeds begun on this holy day be sweetly fulfilled by the grace of Lord Vinayaka, blossoming new hopes, and may joy, peace, and prosperity abound in every family!"

Tamil Nadu's CM added, "May the people's aspirations be fulfilled, and may all endeavours travel the path of success!"

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unique idols are going viral during Ganesh Chaturthi in Chennai?

Vijay-themed Vinayagar idols portraying Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in recognizable avatars are going viral during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Chennai.

Where are the Vijay-themed Vinayagar idols installed in Chennai?

The Vijay-themed Vinayagar idols are installed in Chennai's Korukkupet area, which includes RK Nagar.

What looks do the Vijay-inspired Ganesha idols feature?

The idols feature Vijay in popular images, including his political campaign appearance and his much-loved screen persona from the film 'Ghilli'.

What message did Vijay share during Ganesh Chaturthi?

Vijay extended his Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, sharing a message of hope, peace, prosperity, and success. He wished for aspirations to be fulfilled and endeavors to travel the path of success.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai News ENtertainment News Ghilli Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Vijay Ganesha Idols Vijay Vinayagar Idols Vinayagar Chaturthi
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