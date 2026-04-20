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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case Update: Tamil Nadu Court Adjourns Hearing To June 15

Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case Update: Tamil Nadu Court Adjourns Hearing To June 15

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce case has been adjourned to June 15 by a Tamil Nadu court. Here’s the latest update on the high-profile proceedings.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Family court postponed divorce hearing to June 15.
  • Case initially heard briefly before adjournment on Monday.
  • Sangeetha accused Vijay of infidelity with an actress.
  • Divorce proceedings coincide with Vijay's political focus.

The divorce proceedings involving actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam continue to draw major public attention. In the latest development, a family court in Tamil Nadu has postponed the hearing in the matter to June 15, extending the timeline of one of the most closely watched celebrity legal disputes in the state.

With Vijay currently focused on politics and awaiting the release of his final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, the case remains under intense spotlight.

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Court Hearing Briefly Conducted Before Adjournment

Accorfing to news agency ANI, the matter was heard on Monday at the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court. The case reportedly appeared as the fourth item on the day’s cause list and was placed before Judge Sasikala.

After a brief hearing, the court ordered an adjournment and fixed June 15 as the next date of proceedings, ANI reported.

This marks another delay in the ongoing matter, which has already seen multiple hearing dates since the case formally began earlier this year.

Timeline Of The High-Profile Case

As per reports, the legal proceedings were first taken up on February 26 after Sangeetha moved the court. The matter was later deferred to April 20, just days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

With the latest postponement, the case has now been adjourned for a second time. This has pushed the next key hearing to mid-June.

The June 15 hearing is expected to decide the further course of proceedings.

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Defers Hearing On Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea To Turn Approver In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Allegations Mentioned In Petition

ANI also reported that, in the divorce petition filed in February 2026, Sangeetha accused Vijay of infidelity and alleged he had an “adulterous relationship” with an actress.

The petition stated, "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sangeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust."

It further alleged that the actor “continued open association with the actress,” causing emotional distress and embarrassment to the children.

The case comes at a crucial time for Vijay, who is actively contesting Tamil Nadu politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). At the same time, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Jana Nayagan, expected to be his final film project as an actor.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the next hearing for Thalapathy Vijay's divorce case?

The next hearing for the divorce case involving Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam has been scheduled for June 15.

What were the allegations made in Sangeetha's divorce petition?

Sangeetha accused Vijay of infidelity and alleged an

When did the divorce proceedings officially begin?

The legal proceedings were first taken up on February 26 after Sangeetha moved the court earlier this year.

Where is the divorce case being heard?

The divorce case is being heard at the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court in Tamil Nadu.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay ENtertainment News Vijay Divorce Case Sangeetha Sornalingam
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