Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Separate appearances did not confirm any change in relationship.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam grabbed attention at music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception in Chennai. While Vijay attended the celebration, Sangeetha arrived separately, and the two were not seen together at the event. A photograph of Sangeetha posing with the newlyweds has since gone viral on social media. Her appearance has drawn attention amid the couple's much-discussed personal life and the divorce petition she withdrew earlier this year.

Sangeetha Attends Anirudh-Kavya's Reception

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran hosted their grand wedding reception in Chennai on Saturday, November 21. Several prominent personalities from the film and political worlds attended the celebration, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Sangeetha also attended the event but arrived separately from her husband. The couple were not spotted together during the celebrations.

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A photograph of Sangeetha with Anirudh and Kavya has been circulating widely on social media. She was seen smiling while posing with the newly married couple. For the occasion, Sangeetha wore a yellow sharara suit paired with a cream-coloured dupatta. She completed her look with light make-up and open hair.

#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் சங்கீதா! #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/XtVYYkE5ii — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026

About Vijay And Sangeetha

Vijay and Sangeetha's personal life has been in the spotlight in recent months. In February 2026, Sangeetha filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu court under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

However, she withdrew the petition in August 2026, following which the case was closed. Neither the separate appearances at the reception nor the viral photograph confirm any change in the couple's relationship status.

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Vijay and Sangeetha reportedly met in the late 1990s. Sangeetha, who is of Sri Lankan origin, was living in London at the time and became a fan of Vijay after watching his film ‘Poove Unakkaga’.

The couple registered their marriage in the United Kingdom in 1998 and later held a traditional wedding ceremony in Chennai in 1999. They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.