Vijay's 'Poverty' Remark During Oath Taking Sparks Row, Former Classmate Calls Claim 'Bulls***'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay's poverty narrative challenged by childhood classmate.

Author Manu Joseph questions Vijay's upbringing claims.

Social media divided over chief minister's background.

Focus shifts to governance, not personal narratives.

A fresh controversy has now erupted in Tamil Nadu just a day after actor-turned-politician Vijay took oath as chief minister. His remarks about growing up in poverty have drawn sharp criticism, most notably from author and screenwriter Manu Joseph, who claims to have known Vijay since childhood.

ALSO READ: Vijay Trolled Online After Viral Video Shows Him Not Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ During Oath Taking: Watch

Manu Joseph Questions Vijay’s Narrative

In his first speech as Tamil Nadu chief minister, Vijay said that he grew up in poverty, and that he even knows what hunger is. It's bullshit because he was my classmate in the third standard in Loyola School.

His father was a filmmaker who set up his son for a career in films.… — Manu Joseph (@manujosephsan) May 11, 2026

Taking to social media on Monday morning, Manu Joseph openly challenged Vijay’s statement about his early struggles. Recalling their time together as young students, Joseph suggested that the portrayal of hardship may not fully align with reality.

“In his first speech as Tamil Nadu chief minister, Vijay said that he grew up in poverty, and that he even knows what hunger is. It’s bullsh*t because he was my classmate in the third standard in Loyola School. His father was a filmmaker who set up his son for a career in films,” wrote Manu.

He didn’t stop there. Expanding on his point, Joseph argued that financial instability within film families shouldn’t be equated with deeper economic hardship.

“It is possible that like most filmmakers his father may have had periods of financial strife but that’s not the same as Tamil-grade poverty. A lot of affluent boys confuse being broke with poverty. Two very different things,” he added, before remarking, “The great bulls of our era are rags-to-riches stories.”

Internet Reacts As Debate Around Vijay’s Remarks Intensifies

As Manu Joseph’s tweet rapidly gained traction online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with users offering sharply divided views on Vijay’s comments. While some echoed Joseph’s scepticism, others defended the chief minister.

One user said, "Tamils love victimhood. I have seen tamil "reality" shows where well off people cry how much they are struggling." Another wrote, "And I was his batchmate in Loyola college... no signs of "poverty" then either. Quite the opposite"

Adding a touch of sarcasm, a third user commented, "This like Mumbai poverty, we were so poor that we had to go vacations to Singapore" Meanwhile, a more measured take read, "No one is talking about the total property. He said I know the pain ups and downs. He did not grow up with generations of wealth or ancestral property. Thats it."

Some users chose to shift focus away from the controversy altogether, stressing the importance of governance over personal narratives. One such comment stated, "What he says does not matter but what he will do will matter a lot ! Ppl did not vote for his poverty." Another added, "This is basically Political PR 101. Selling a rags to riches narrative is the easiest hook for mass appeal."

What Vijay Said In His Speech

“I know very well what poverty is. I know very well what hunger is.” The emotional Vijay speech video is now ready with English subtitles attached here for you to watch and share.



Tag @TranslateMom + a language for captions, or tag @TranslateMom to download videos.



— made by… pic.twitter.com/LKFpufpoRF — TranslateMom (@TranslateMom) May 10, 2026

During his inaugural address on Sunday, Vijay spoke at length about his background, presenting himself as someone who understood the struggles of ordinary people.

“I know what is poverty and what is hunger. I do not have a royal ancestry. I am like you, I am one among you. I am like your son, like your brother,” he said.

He also talked about his journey from cinema to politics, emphasising the support he has received from the public. According to Vijay, that connection with people played a key role in both his film career and his political rise.

ALSO READ: When Trisha Krishnan Opened Up On Marriage And Personal Life Amid Affair Rumours With Vijay

Who Is Manu Joseph?

Manu Joseph, who has now found himself at the centre of this debate, is no stranger to the world of storytelling. A former journalist turned author, he gained widespread recognition with his novel Serious Men, later adapted into a film. He has also worked as a creator and writer in the streaming space.

Interestingly, Joseph too comes from a film background, with his father having directed a Malayalam film in the late 1980s. Now based in Delhi, he continues to write and comment on social and cultural issues.