Amid Divorce Buzz, Vijay Flaunts Wedding Photo With Wife Sangeetha Gifted By Fan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fan gifts Vijay wedding photo with late actor Vijayakanth.

Vijay pauses, shows emotion, then resumes rally.

Rumors of divorce and extramarital affair intensify.

Actor gears up for political elections and film release.

During an intense campaign rally, it was a quiet, emotional moment involving Vijay that caught everyone’s attention. A fan’s thoughtful gesture paused the high-energy atmosphere, raising questions about what the actor-turned-politician was truly feeling.

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A Gift That Made Vijay Pause

While greeting supporters from atop a campaign vehicle, Vijay noticed a photo frame being held up in the crowd. Unlike the usual fan interactions, this one seemed to strike a deeper note. He gestured for it to be handed over through his security.

The framed image had a personal memory, his wedding photograph with his wife Sangeetha, alongside the late actor Vijayakanth. Holding it up, Vijay acknowledged the crowd with a thumbs-up before taking a closer look.

For a brief moment, his expression softened. Then, almost as quickly as it appeared, he composed himself and passed the frame back to his security team, resuming his public engagement.

The clip has since spread rapidly online, with fans dissecting every second of his reaction.

Was it nostalgia, reflection, or simply a passing reaction? Vijay’s brief pause has sparked countless interpretations.

Ongoing Divorce Rumours

#ThalapathyVijay spots a photo frame of him with his wife #Sangeetha and #Vijaykanth. Out of the entire crowd, he makes sure to receive it and looks at it emotionally 🥹 for a few seconds, then returns back normal and passes it to his security. pic.twitter.com/P60I23rr64 — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) April 14, 2026

The emotional weight of the moment has only intensified due to recent developments in Vijay’s personal life. In February 2026, Sangeetha reportedly filed for divorce, bringing an end to their 27-year marriage.

The couple, married since 1999, share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. According to reports, the petition cites adultery and cruelty, with allegations of an extramarital relationship involving Vijay and a fellow actor.

Amid this, Vijay was also seen in public with Trisha Krishnan, fuelling ongoing speculation. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the rumours.

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Political Push And Film Uncertainity

Even as his personal life draws attention, Vijay’s political ambitions remain firmly in focus. As the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he is gearing up to contest all 234 constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections scheduled for April 23, with results expected on May 4.

On the professional front, his much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan is facing delays, currently awaiting clearance from the censor board. Adding to the challenges, an HD version of the film has reportedly surfaced online ahead of its official release.