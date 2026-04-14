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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmid Divorce Buzz, Vijay Flaunts Wedding Photo With Wife Sangeetha Gifted By Fan

Amid Divorce Buzz, Vijay Flaunts Wedding Photo With Wife Sangeetha Gifted By Fan

Vijay’s emotional response to a fan’s wedding photo gift amid divorce rumours goes viral. Here’s what happened during his Tamil Nadu rally.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fan gifts Vijay wedding photo with late actor Vijayakanth.
  • Vijay pauses, shows emotion, then resumes rally.
  • Rumors of divorce and extramarital affair intensify.
  • Actor gears up for political elections and film release.

During an intense campaign rally, it was a quiet, emotional moment involving Vijay that caught everyone’s attention. A fan’s thoughtful gesture paused the high-energy atmosphere, raising questions about what the actor-turned-politician was truly feeling.

ALSO READ: 'Just Waiting For You...,' Zanai Bhosle’s Emotional Post For Grandmother Asha Bhosle Leaves People Teary-Eyed

A Gift That Made Vijay Pause

While greeting supporters from atop a campaign vehicle, Vijay noticed a photo frame being held up in the crowd. Unlike the usual fan interactions, this one seemed to strike a deeper note. He gestured for it to be handed over through his security.

The framed image had a personal memory, his wedding photograph with his wife Sangeetha, alongside the late actor Vijayakanth. Holding it up, Vijay acknowledged the crowd with a thumbs-up before taking a closer look.

For a brief moment, his expression softened. Then, almost as quickly as it appeared, he composed himself and passed the frame back to his security team, resuming his public engagement.

The clip has since spread rapidly online, with fans dissecting every second of his reaction.

Was it nostalgia, reflection, or simply a passing reaction? Vijay’s brief pause has sparked countless interpretations.

Ongoing Divorce Rumours

The emotional weight of the moment has only intensified due to recent developments in Vijay’s personal life. In February 2026, Sangeetha reportedly filed for divorce, bringing an end to their 27-year marriage.

The couple, married since 1999, share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. According to reports, the petition cites adultery and cruelty, with allegations of an extramarital relationship involving Vijay and a fellow actor.

Amid this, Vijay was also seen in public with Trisha Krishnan, fuelling ongoing speculation. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the rumours.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Leaked Online In HD: TV Operator Arrested For Airing Vijay’s Film On Local Cable

Political Push And Film Uncertainity

Even as his personal life draws attention, Vijay’s political ambitions remain firmly in focus. As the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he is gearing up to contest all 234 constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections scheduled for April 23, with results expected on May 4.

On the professional front, his much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan is facing delays, currently awaiting clearance from the censor board. Adding to the challenges, an HD version of the film has reportedly surfaced online ahead of its official release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caught Vijay's attention during the campaign rally?

Vijay noticed a fan holding up a photo frame containing his wedding picture with his wife Sangeetha and the late actor Vijayakanth. This personal gesture momentarily paused the high-energy atmosphere.

What is the significance of the photo frame given to Vijay?

The photo frame held a personal memory of Vijay's wedding to his wife Sangeetha, alongside the late actor Vijayakanth. It elicited an emotional reaction from Vijay.

Why has Vijay's emotional reaction intensified?

Recent reports suggest Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce in February 2026, citing adultery and cruelty. This personal turmoil amplifies the attention on his public moments.

What are Vijay's current political plans?

Vijay, as the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is preparing to contest all 234 constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Vijay Sangeetha Vijay Divorce ENtertainment News
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