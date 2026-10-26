Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna discussed relationship, proposal on Koffee With Karan.

Post-show, online speculation about trouble, divorce rumors quickly emerged.

Vijay Deverakonda reposted satirical video mocking his "red flag" behaviour.

The video humorously scrutinised his actions during their recent appearance.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 9, where they opened up about their relationship. During the conversation, they spoke about their love story, including how Rashmika asked Vijay to marry her and how he reportedly asked her to ask him 100 times over the course of a year before he agreed.

Following the episode, speculation about trouble in their relationship began doing the rounds online. Some social media users even speculated that the couple could be heading for a divorce, pointing to the fact that Vijay does not follow Rashmika on Instagram, while she follows him.

Now, Vijay has seemingly responded to the online chatter by reposting a satirical video that pokes fun at his alleged ‘red flag’ behaviour towards Rashmika.

Vijay Deverakonda Reposts Spoof On ‘Red Flag’ Behaviour

While reposting the video, Vijay wrote, “Needs subtitles. Regional Languages lo.”

The Reel, captioned “Those Insta Psychologists Analysing the Show!”, features influencer Anirudh Narayanam alongside a woman who humorously scrutinises Vijay’s behaviour during the Koffee With Karan episode.

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The woman questions everything from the actor sitting on the right side of the couch to having a coffee cup beside him while Rashmika has none. She also analyses the way he looks at her during certain moments.

“She is admiring him, but he is not even acknowledging her,” she says in the video.

The satirical take goes on to accuse Vijay of being narcissistic and patriarchal, branding him a ‘red flag’. It also pokes fun at the online discussion surrounding his Instagram following habits.

The Reel appears to parody the various ways social media users have dissected Vijay’s behaviour since the episode aired. By reposting it with a humorous caption, the actor appeared to take the online commentary in stride.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Doesn’t Follow Rashmika Mandanna On Instagram, ‘Divorce’ Rumours Brew After KWK 9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh Narayanam (@anirudh.narayanam)

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding

Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged in Hyderabad in October last year before tying the knot in Udaipur in February this year. The couple celebrated their wedding with traditional Telugu Hindu and Kodava ceremonies in the presence of family and close friends.

Although reports about their relationship and wedding had circulated earlier, the two kept details of their personal lives largely private before confirming their marriage. They have also not publicly disclosed exactly how long they dated before getting married.

The couple also appeared together as husband and wife in Ranbaali, which was released on October 16.