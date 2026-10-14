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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ranabaali’ Gets CBFC Clearance With Zero Cuts, U/A Certificate

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ranabaali’ Gets CBFC Clearance With Zero Cuts, U/A Certificate

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. The period action drama is set to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
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  • Directed by Rahul Sankrityan; Arnold Vosloo plays antagonist.

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the popular actors in South Indian cinema, is currently in the news for his upcoming film 'Ranabaali' The period action drama also stars his wife and actress Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role. It is the first film featuring the couple together after their marriage, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Now, a major update about the film has emerged.

‘Ranabaali’ Gets U/A Certificate

According to a report by Zoom, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Ranabaali has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been certified without any cuts. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.

A U/A certificate means that children can watch the film under the supervision of their parents or guardians. Audiences are now waiting for the film to hit theatres.

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About ‘Ranabaali’

Ranabaali has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Ajay-Atul. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1870s. At the box office, the film will compete with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. It will be interesting to see which of the two films receives a better response from audiences and performs better at the box office.

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In Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda will play the titular character of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna will portray his wife, Jayamma. This is the first film featuring the two actors together after their marriage. They have previously worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo will play the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector, in the film.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the runtime of 'Ranabaali'?

The film 'Ranabaali' has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBFC Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Ranabaali U/A Certificate
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