Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika addressed criticism, defended their differing views on marriage.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have taken legal action amid the online controversy surrounding their relationship. Their representative has filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities, seeking an investigation into allegedly fabricated content and misleading claims circulating about the couple on social media. According to reports, the complaint identifies alleged fake posts, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted online harassment.

The team has also submitted relevant links and supporting material for the authorities to examine. The development comes days after the actors' appearance on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 9, sparked debate on social media. Their conversation about marriage and relationships prompted criticism, which reportedly escalated into the circulation of misleading narratives about their personal lives.

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Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Seek Investigation Into Online Posts

The complaint was submitted by P Nishanth Kumar, a representative of the actors' team, according to a report by Hindustan Times. It asks authorities to examine specific online material that the team believes contains misleading or fabricated information about Vijay and Rashmika. The representatives have also requested that investigators look into whether any coordinated activity or paid campaigns were involved, if evidence supports such a possibility.

The team has also clarified that it does not intend to prevent people from expressing their views about the actors.

Its concern, instead, is with content allegedly presented as factual despite being manipulated or misleading.

In its official statement, the team said, "While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts."

The complaint is now subject to examination by the relevant authorities. The allegations against any individuals or accounts have not been established as findings of an investigation.

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Rashmika Mandanna Defends Her Marriage

Rashmika addressed the criticism in a detailed social media statement on October 26. She expressed disappointment that a conversation about her relationship had turned into a larger online controversy. The actor explained that she and Vijay approached marriage differently, but that did not mean their feelings for each other were unequal. She said she was comfortable knowing what she wanted, while Vijay preferred taking time to consider the practical aspects of such an important decision.

Rashmika also spoke about the support Vijay had given her during difficult periods in her life. She made it clear that she was happy with her marriage and did not believe that strangers' interpretations should determine how her relationship was viewed.

She also objected to the circulation of edited material and claims that, according to her, did not reflect the full context of their conversation.

In her statement, she also said that a hundred is a small number and that she would ask him a thousand times if needed. She also slammed those commenting on her family, calling it “bullying dressed up as feminism”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Vijay also responded to the criticism with a pointed social media post featuring a video and a photograph with Rashmika. He wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”

What Triggered The Backlash?

The debate intensified after Vijay and Rashmika appeared together on Koffee With Karan 9, where they spoke about how their relationship progressed towards marriage. During the episode, Rashmika recalled bringing up the idea of getting married while she and Vijay were at an airport. She said Vijay asked her to raise the subject 100 times before he agreed.

She later explained that the conversation was not about receiving a traditional proposal. Instead, the couple wanted to ensure that they were ready to take the next step together.