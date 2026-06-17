The Mummy Star Arnold Vosloo Makes Indian Cinema Debut In Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arnold Vosloo joins Indian film 'Ranabaali' as lead antagonist.

He will portray Sir Theodore Hector, a British colonial officer.

Director Rahul Sankrityan lauded Vosloo's 'Monster in Uniform' portrayal.

The historical epic is set during British colonial rule (1854-1878).

Fans of Hollywood’s iconic villain Imhotep have a new reason to be excited. Arnold Vosloo, the actor who became a global sensation through The Mummy franchise, is heading to Indian cinema for the first time. The veteran star has officially joined Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s ambitious period drama Ranabaali, where he will take on the role of the film’s primary antagonist.

The makers recently released Vosloo’s first-look poster, introducing audiences to the menacing Sir Theodore Hector, a character expected to play a crucial role in the historical action epic.

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First Look Reveals Arnold Vosloo As Sir Theodore Hector

To mark the actor's birthday, director Rahul Sankrityan shared the first glimpse of Arnold Vosloo from the film and penned a heartfelt note reflecting on his admiration for the Hollywood veteran.

Sharing the poster, Rahul wrote, “Mummy was one of my all-time favorite films growing up. I loved every character in it, but above all, it was the villain who made me truly believe that monsters could exist. Many years later, when I sat down to write one of my favorite villain characters ever- The Monster in Uniform, The Demon of the Drought, The antagonist of #Ranabaali, SIR THEODORE HECTOR.”

He added, “I never imagined destiny would bring me face to face with my childhood favorite villain. ARNOLD VOSLOO. Working with you has been an absolute privilege. Beyond the incredible actor the world knows, you are the sweetest, kindest, and most patient artist I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir. May you be blessed with happiness, health, and many more memorable movies. Welcome to the madness called Indian Cinema. I cannot wait for our audiences to witness what you have created as HECTOR.”

Mummy was one of my all-time favorite films growing up. I loved every character in it, but above all, it was the villain who made me truly believe that monsters could exist.



Many years later, when I sat down to write one of my favorite villain characters ever- The Monster in… pic.twitter.com/8NXX90U4HX — Rahul Sankrityan (@Rahul_Sankrityn) June 16, 2026

A Historical Epic Set During British Colonial Rule

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali draws inspiration from lesser-known episodes of Indian history. The story unfolds during British colonial rule between 1854 and 1878 and follows the journey of a formidable warrior portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna stars as Jayamma, the warrior’s wife, while Arnold Vosloo steps into the role of Sir Theodore Hector, a British officer also described as the “Demon of Drought”.

Set against a backdrop of conflict, power and resistance, the film aims to combine large-scale action with historical storytelling.

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Why Arnold Vosloo Remains A Fan Favourite

For many viewers, Arnold Vosloo will always be remembered as Imhotep, the cursed Egyptian priest from The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001). His portrayal transformed the character into one of Hollywood’s most recognisable villains.

The popularity of The Mummy films cemented Vosloo’s reputation as one of Hollywood’s most memorable antagonists and turned him into a pop-culture favourite across the globe.