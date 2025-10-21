Vijay Deverakonda Posts Festive Video, Fans Go Into Detective Mode Over Rashmika’s Voice

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram on Monday evening to share snippets from his Diwali celebrations with friends. While the videos did not feature Rashmika Mandanna, fans were quick to claim that her voice could be heard in the background of one of them — sparking excitement across social media.

Calling Diwali his “favourite festival,” Vijay shared three videos along with a heartfelt caption: “Happy Diwali to you all - my people :) Diwalii always has been my favouriteee festival. Sending you all big hugs and all my loveee.”

In two of the clips, Vijay is seen enjoying the festivities with his brother Anand Deverakonda and close friends, laughing and posing for the camera as fireworks light up the background. The third video features his pet dog Storm, adorably watching rockets go off in the distance.

However, one of the videos caught fans’ attention — many claimed to hear Rashmika laughing and calling out Vijay’s name in the background.

Fans Believe Rashmika’s Voice Is in the Video

As soon as Vijay shared the videos, the comments section was flooded with fan reactions. One fan wrote, “Nuvu vadhina appudu Diwali celebration chestharu anna (Brother, when will you celebrate Diwali with my sister-in-law?).”

Another asked, “Vadina amma akada anna (Where are sister-in-law and mother?).”

Several followers claimed to recognize Rashmika’s voice, leaving comments like, “Baga gamanichu, vinipichindi Rashmika voice (Listen carefully, that’s Rashmika’s voice),” and “Vijay Vijay annadhi Rashuuu a kadha (Wasn’t it Rashmika saying ‘Vijay Vijay’?).”

Another fan simply commented, “Is that Rashie’s voice?”

Many fans also sent joint wishes to the couple, writing, “Happy Diwali, Rashmika ji and Vijay sir.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Relationship

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since their on-screen chemistry in the 2018 romantic hit Geetha Govindam. The speculation intensified after their second collaboration in Dear Comrade (2019).

Although the duo never publicly confirmed their relationship, rumours continued over the years. Earlier this October, Vijay’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times that he is engaged to Rashmika. While the actors have yet to make an official announcement, reports suggest that they are set to tie the knot in February 2026.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama Kingdom and is currently gearing up for an untitled film directed by Rahul Sankrithyan.

Meanwhile, Rashmika, who was last seen in Kuberaa, stars in Thamma, which hits theatres today, October 21. She also has two upcoming films — The Girlfriend (Telugu) and Cocktail 2 (Hindi) — lined up for release soon.