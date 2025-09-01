Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVidyut Jammwal Kicks Off Hollywood Debut In Street Fighter With 50 Cent, Cody Rhodes In Sydney

Vidyut Jammwal Kicks Off Hollywood Debut In Street Fighter With 50 Cent, Cody Rhodes In Sydney

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal starts shooting for his Hollywood debut Street Fighter in Sydney.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal on Monday morning from Sydney, Australia, shared pictures posing with rapper 50 Cent and WWE star Cody Rhodes as he commences shoot for his debut Hollywood film “Street Fighter.”

Vidyut took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures from what appears to be a yacht in Sydney. The Bollywood star is seen posing with rapper 50 Cent, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, and others.

Saying that it feels at home in the company of warriors, Vidyut wrote: “In the company of warriors, I find my tribe. #streetfighter.”

“Street Fighter” is an upcoming American martial arts film directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson.

It is the third live-action adaptation of the eponymous fighting game franchise created and developed by Capcom, serving as a reboot of the film series.

The film features an ensemble cast starring Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Callina Liang, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Andrew Schulz, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Hirooki Goto and Vidyut Jammwal.

Vidyut will be seen playing Dhalsim in ‘Street Fighter’.

While the story for the film remains tightly under wraps, casting news has been coming in fast and furious. The cast members include David Dastmalchian as the iconic villain M. Bison, Orville Peck as Vega, Callina Liang stepping into the role of Chun-Li, and Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki.

These new faces join an already star-studded cast that features Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Launched in 1987, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games revolving around intense one-on-one battles between a diverse lineup of martial artists. The games often center around a global fighting tournament organized by M. Bison, the leader of the evil organization Shadaloo. The game has sold north of 55 million units around the world since launch, as per deadline.com.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vidyut Jammwal Street Fighter Vidyut Jammwal Hollywood Debut Vidyut Jammwal Dhalsim Cody Rhodes Street Fighter
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget