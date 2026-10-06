Vidyut Jammwal Goes Into Dhyaan Mudra With Eyes Open, Holds Breath For 15 Minutes | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vidyut Jammwal performed a 15-minute open-eyed Dhyaan mudra.

This viral feat marked his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim.

Jammwal explained his technique, urging youth to slow down.

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his incredible stunts, left everyone in awe after he went into the Dhyaan mudra with his eyes open for 15 minutes while holding his breath. He pulled off the feat at a Street Fighter event in Mumbai. The film marks his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim.

Dhalsim is one of gaming’s best-known fighters, and his powers draw directly on yoga, meditation and spiritual discipline. Jammwal’s grounding in Kalaripayattu, India’s martial art, gives him a natural link to that blend of physical mastery and focus.

Vidyut Jammwal Goes Into Dhyaan Mudra With Eyes Open

A video of Vidyut going into Dhyaan mudra on stage for 15 minutes has gone viral on social media. What made the moment even more remarkable was that the actor kept his eyes open throughout the meditation. Tears could be seen rolling down his face as he remained completely still on stage while holding his breath.

ALSO READ| Salim Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s Daughter Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash; Walks With Sohail Khan’s Help



Vidyut, after completing the meditation, explained that he used a special technique mentioned in the Patanjali Yoga Sutras, which he credited with helping him achieve several milestones in his life. The actor also revealed that he teaches the technique to youngsters.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Message To Younger Generation

Following this, Vidyut urged the younger generation to “slow down, pause and stop chasing everything at once”. He said that this has helped him and may also help youngsters achieve several milestones in life.

“Main apni younger generation ko ek baat bolna chata hu, ruk jao thoda sa. [I want to tell my younger generation one thing: slow down a little.] ‘How do you get it?’ I don’t know how I got it, because I stood still,” he said, before urging them to “slow down”.

ALSO READ| Jay Bhanushali Says Bond With Daughter Tara Has Grown Stronger Since Mahhi Vij Entered 'Bigg Boss 20'



“Hum dekh rahe sab log bhag rahe hai, yeh karna hai, voh karna hai, yeh karna hai, voh karna hai, kuch nahi karna hai; ek baar tham jao, ek baar ruk jao. [We see everyone running - wanting to do this, wanting to do that, wanting to do this, wanting to do that. You don’t have to do anything; just pause once, just stop once.]”

He further said, “That skill will really, really take you very far. This is what I can tell you. Thank you for witnessing this.”