India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVidyut Jammwal Goes Into Dhyaan Mudra With Eyes Open, Holds Breath For 15 Minutes | WATCH

Vidyut Jammwal Goes Into Dhyaan Mudra With Eyes Open, Holds Breath For 15 Minutes | WATCH

Vidyut Jammwal went viral on social media after performing Dhyaan mudra for 15 minutes with his eyes open. He also held his breath throughout the meditation.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vidyut Jammwal performed a 15-minute open-eyed Dhyaan mudra.
  • This viral feat marked his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim.
  • Jammwal explained his technique, urging youth to slow down.

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his incredible stunts, left everyone in awe after he went into the Dhyaan mudra with his eyes open for 15 minutes while holding his breath. He pulled off the feat at a Street Fighter event in Mumbai. The film marks his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim.

Dhalsim is one of gaming’s best-known fighters, and his powers draw directly on yoga, meditation and spiritual discipline. Jammwal’s grounding in Kalaripayattu, India’s martial art, gives him a natural link to that blend of physical mastery and focus.

Vidyut Jammwal Goes Into Dhyaan Mudra With Eyes Open

A video of Vidyut going into Dhyaan mudra on stage for 15 minutes has gone viral on social media. What made the moment even more remarkable was that the actor kept his eyes open throughout the meditation. Tears could be seen rolling down his face as he remained completely still on stage while holding his breath.

ALSO READ| Salim Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s Daughter Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash; Walks With Sohail Khan’s Help

Vidyut, after completing the meditation, explained that he used a special technique mentioned in the Patanjali Yoga Sutras, which he credited with helping him achieve several milestones in his life. The actor also revealed that he teaches the technique to youngsters.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Message To Younger Generation

Following this, Vidyut urged the younger generation to “slow down, pause and stop chasing everything at once”. He said that this has helped him and may also help youngsters achieve several milestones in life. 

“Main apni younger generation ko ek baat bolna chata hu, ruk jao thoda sa. [I want to tell my younger generation one thing: slow down a little.] ‘How do you get it?’ I don’t know how I got it, because I stood still,” he said, before urging them to “slow down”. 

ALSO READ| Jay Bhanushali Says Bond With Daughter Tara Has Grown Stronger Since Mahhi Vij Entered 'Bigg Boss 20'

“Hum dekh rahe sab log bhag rahe hai, yeh karna hai, voh karna hai, yeh karna hai, voh karna hai, kuch nahi karna hai; ek baar tham jao, ek baar ruk jao. [We see everyone running - wanting to do this, wanting to do that, wanting to do this, wanting to do that. You don’t have to do anything; just pause once, just stop once.]”

He further said, “That skill will really, really take you very far. This is what I can tell you. Thank you for witnessing this.”

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What unique feat did Vidyut Jammwal recently perform?

Vidyut Jammwal performed a Dhyaan mudra with his eyes open for 15 minutes while holding his breath at a Street Fighter event in Mumbai. This remarkable moment, during which tears rolled down his face, went viral on social media.

What is Vidyut Jammwal's role in his Hollywood debut?

Vidyut Jammwal is making his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim in a Street Fighter project. Dhalsim's character draws power from yoga, meditation, and spiritual discipline, aligning with Jammwal's Kalaripayattu background.

What technique did Vidyut Jammwal use for his meditation?

Vidyut Jammwal used a special technique mentioned in the Patanjali Yoga Sutras for his meditation. He credits this technique with helping him achieve several milestones and also teaches it to youngsters.

What message did Vidyut Jammwal share with the younger generation?

Vidyut urged the younger generation to 'slow down, pause and stop chasing everything at once.' He believes this approach has helped him achieve milestones and can similarly help them.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Vidyut Jammwal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Team Accused Of Negative Marketing By ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Producer
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Team Accused Of Negative Marketing By ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Producer
Celebrities
Avinash Mishra Says 'I Love You Baby' To Eisha Singh After 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Win: WATCH
Avinash Mishra Says 'I Love You Baby' To Eisha Singh After 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Win: WATCH
Celebrities
Jay Bhanushali Says Bond With Daughter Tara Has Grown Stronger Since Mahhi Vij Entered 'Bigg Boss 20'
Jay Bhanushali Says Bond With Daughter Tara Has Grown Stronger Since Mahhi Vij Entered 'Bigg Boss 20'
Celebrities
Salim Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s Daughter Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash; Walks With Sohail Khan’s Help
Salim Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s Daughter Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash; Walks With Sohail Khan’s Help
Advertisement

Videos

B-1 Bombers Pulled: Why Did America Suddenly Leave RAF Fairford?
Seven-Month War: US-Iran Conflict Stuck Between War And Diplomacy
Hormuz Fallout: Rising Oil Prices Put Trump Under Fresh Economic Pressure
Rejinagar Tension: Humayun Kabir Detained During Bypoll Voting
Rajya Sabha Twist: SP’s Third Candidate Mystery Takes A Fresh Turn
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget