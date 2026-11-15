ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVicky Kaushal Would Act Even While Sleeping, Sunny Kaushal Recalls Hilarious Childhood Incident | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal Would Act Even While Sleeping, Sunny Kaushal Recalls Hilarious Childhood Incident | WATCH

Sunny Kaushal recalled how Vicky Kaushal would deliver entire performances while talking in his sleep, including one night when he asked his brother to check his exam paper.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunny Kaushal revealed Vicky's dramatic childhood sleep-talking habit.
  • Asleep, Vicky asked brother Sunny to check exam paper.
  • He also startled mother, claiming her purse was snatched.

Vicky Kaushal has always been known for his impressive performances on screen, but a childhood habit once left his family amused and confused. His younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, recently recalled some hilarious incidents from their childhood when Vicky would talk in his sleep and behave as though he was performing an entire scene. From asking Sunny to check his exam paper in the middle of the night to suddenly claiming that someone had snatched their mother's purse, Vicky's sleep-talking episodes made for some unforgettable family memories.

Sunny Kaushal Reveals Vicky’s Sleep-Talking Habit

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal appeared together on the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During their conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Sunny spoke about his elder brother's childhood habit of talking in his sleep.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Residence Was On Gangsters' Target List, Two Shooters Arrested

Describing Vicky's behaviour, Sunny said, "Bachpan mein ye neend mein baatein karta tha. Generally log neend mein kuch badbadaate hain, ye poori performance deta tha. Mujhe samajh hi nahi aata tha ki ye jaag raha hai ya so raha hai." (As a child, he used to talk in his sleep. Generally, people mumble something while sleeping, but he would give an entire performance. I could never figure out whether he was awake or asleep.)

Vicky Asked Sunny To Check His Exam Paper

Sunny then recalled an incident from the time when the brothers shared a room. He explained that Vicky had fallen asleep around 45 minutes before him and was in a deep sleep when he suddenly threw away his blanket and asked Sunny to check something.

Recalling the conversation, Sunny said, "Usne achanak apni chaadar hata di aur bola, 'Check karo.' Maine kaha, 'Kya?' Toh woh bola, 'Mera paper ho gaya hai, check karo." (He suddenly threw away his blanket and said, 'Check it.' I asked, 'What?' He replied, 'I have finished my paper, check it.')

Sunny understood that Vicky was speaking in his sleep. He explained that he did not try to wake him up because doing so could startle him. Instead, he continued the conversation until Vicky eventually went back to sleep.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah Recalls COVID Lockdown, Questions Modi Government's Leadership

Sunny also revealed that he was not the only one who had experienced Vicky's sleep-talking episodes. Their mother had once been left confused by one such incident.

Remembering the incident, Vicky said, "Ye meri mummy ke saath bhi hua tha. Main so raha tha aur uthke bola, 'Koi aapka purse chheen ke le gaya.' Mummy ko meri condition ke baare mein pata nahi tha, toh woh boli, 'Kaun?" (This happened with my mother as well. I was sleeping and got up saying, 'Someone has snatched your purse.' My mother did not know about my condition, so she asked, 'Who?')

The incident left their mother puzzled, as she was unaware that Vicky was talking in his sleep. The brothers' recollections offered a funny glimpse into their childhood and their close bond.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JeetWin News (@jeetwin_news)

Vicky And Sunny Kaushal’s Work Front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, in which he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sunny Kaushal has appeared in films such as Shiddat, Mili and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Frequently Asked Questions

What childhood habit of Vicky Kaushal did his brother Sunny reveal?

Sunny Kaushal revealed that Vicky had a childhood habit of talking in his sleep. He would often give entire performances, making it hard to tell if he was awake or asleep.

Where did Sunny Kaushal share these stories about Vicky's sleep-talking?

Sunny Kaushal shared these hilarious incidents during their appearance together on the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma.

Can you share an example of Vicky Kaushal's sleep-talking episodes?

One time, Vicky asked Sunny to check his exam paper while asleep. Another incident involved him waking his mother to claim someone had snatched her purse, leaving her confused.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 15 Nov 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Bollywood News Sunny Kaushal The Great Indian Kapil Show Vicky Kaushal Sleep Talking
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Manoj Tiwari Reveals Ravi Kishan Gave Him Rs 1 Lakh, Says Used It For Wife's Date | WATCH
Manoj Tiwari Reveals Ravi Kishan Gave Him Rs 1 Lakh, Says Used It For Wife's Date | WATCH
Celebrities
Sonakshi Sinha Morphed Photos Case: Court Orders Immediate Release Of Delhi Man, Slams Bandra Police
Sonakshi Sinha Morphed Photos Case: Court Orders Immediate Release Of Delhi Man, Slams Bandra Police
Celebrities
'He Should Be A Playboy’: When Shah Rukh Khan Wished Son Aryan To Be A 'Spoiled Brat' On Simi Garewal’s Show
'He Should Be A Playboy ’: When Shah Rukh Khan Wished Son Aryan To Be A 'Spoiled Brat' On Simi Garewal’s Show
Celebrities
Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Sharad Kapoor, Offers Possible Film Project And Medical Aid
Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Sharad Kapoor, Offers Possible Film Project And Medical Aid
Advertisement

Videos

Birsa Munda Jayanti: Congress Leaders Skip Parliament Ceremony, BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Targets Rahul Gandhi
Congress News: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Calls Rahul Gandhi a 'George Soros Puppet' Over Bharat Summit Remarks
UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Faces Poster Row in Agra as SP, BSP Battle for Dalit Votes Ahead of 2027
Agra News: Akhilesh Yadav to Address SP's Dalit Conference, Party Eyes 2027 UP Elections
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspires Youth in Lucknow, Says India Is the World's Youngest Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget