Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Kaushal revealed Vicky's dramatic childhood sleep-talking habit.

Asleep, Vicky asked brother Sunny to check exam paper.

He also startled mother, claiming her purse was snatched.

Vicky Kaushal has always been known for his impressive performances on screen, but a childhood habit once left his family amused and confused. His younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, recently recalled some hilarious incidents from their childhood when Vicky would talk in his sleep and behave as though he was performing an entire scene. From asking Sunny to check his exam paper in the middle of the night to suddenly claiming that someone had snatched their mother's purse, Vicky's sleep-talking episodes made for some unforgettable family memories.

Sunny Kaushal Reveals Vicky’s Sleep-Talking Habit

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal appeared together on the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During their conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Sunny spoke about his elder brother's childhood habit of talking in his sleep.

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Describing Vicky's behaviour, Sunny said, "Bachpan mein ye neend mein baatein karta tha. Generally log neend mein kuch badbadaate hain, ye poori performance deta tha. Mujhe samajh hi nahi aata tha ki ye jaag raha hai ya so raha hai." (As a child, he used to talk in his sleep. Generally, people mumble something while sleeping, but he would give an entire performance. I could never figure out whether he was awake or asleep.)

Vicky Asked Sunny To Check His Exam Paper

Sunny then recalled an incident from the time when the brothers shared a room. He explained that Vicky had fallen asleep around 45 minutes before him and was in a deep sleep when he suddenly threw away his blanket and asked Sunny to check something.

Recalling the conversation, Sunny said, "Usne achanak apni chaadar hata di aur bola, 'Check karo.' Maine kaha, 'Kya?' Toh woh bola, 'Mera paper ho gaya hai, check karo." (He suddenly threw away his blanket and said, 'Check it.' I asked, 'What?' He replied, 'I have finished my paper, check it.')

Sunny understood that Vicky was speaking in his sleep. He explained that he did not try to wake him up because doing so could startle him. Instead, he continued the conversation until Vicky eventually went back to sleep.

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Sunny also revealed that he was not the only one who had experienced Vicky's sleep-talking episodes. Their mother had once been left confused by one such incident.

Remembering the incident, Vicky said, "Ye meri mummy ke saath bhi hua tha. Main so raha tha aur uthke bola, 'Koi aapka purse chheen ke le gaya.' Mummy ko meri condition ke baare mein pata nahi tha, toh woh boli, 'Kaun?" (This happened with my mother as well. I was sleeping and got up saying, 'Someone has snatched your purse.' My mother did not know about my condition, so she asked, 'Who?')

The incident left their mother puzzled, as she was unaware that Vicky was talking in his sleep. The brothers' recollections offered a funny glimpse into their childhood and their close bond.

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Vicky And Sunny Kaushal’s Work Front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, in which he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sunny Kaushal has appeared in films such as Shiddat, Mili and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.