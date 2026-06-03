Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vicky Kaushal addressed criticism for his viral

His wedding remark about married men's

Kaushal acknowledged scrutiny, said celebrities cannot always be flawless.

He views public scrutiny as part of stardom's responsibility.

Months after a wedding appearance sparked a fierce online debate, Vicky Kaushal has finally spoked about the criticism that followed his viral "wife joke". The actor acknowledged that public life comes with scrutiny and responsibility, while also stressing that celebrities cannot be expected to be flawless at all times.

ALSO READ: At 69, Anil Kapoor Proves Age Is Just A Number With Latest Workout Video: WATCH

Vicky Kaushal Reflects On Criticism And Accountability

In a recent conversation with The Nod Magazine, Vicky addressed the reaction to the viral clip and shared his perspective on dealing with public judgement.

He said, “There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility.”

What Triggered The Controversy?

Vicky Kaushal entering his uncle era where cracking joke on wife is the way to socialise.pic.twitter.com/3MpbkOI5O2 — BNG (@bolly_bb) March 18, 2026

The debate began earlier this year when footage from a wedding function surfaced online and quickly spread across social media platforms.

During the event, Vicky encouraged the groom to repeat his popular catchphrase, “How’s the josh?”, prompting the audience to respond with the familiar “High, sir!”

Building on the crowd's enthusiasm, the actor then made a humorous comment about married life.

“Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota.”

While many viewed the exchange as a light-hearted joke, others criticised it for relying on what they considered outdated marriage stereotypes.

Vicky Kaushal’s Approach To Fame

Although the criticism generated significant discussion, Vicky's latest remarks indicate that he views such moments as part of the territory that comes with stardom. Rather than focusing on controlling public perception, the actor talked about focusing on the importance of learning from feedback when it is constructive.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s Bodyguard Is A Professional MMA Fighter, Draws Rs 4 Lakh Per Day Salary

What's Next For Vicky Kaushal?

On the professional front, Vicky will next appear in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles.