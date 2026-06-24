Vicky Kaushal Or Katrina Kaif? Sham Kaushal Opens Up On Grandson Vihaan’s Looks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sham Kaushal says grandson Vihaan resembles Vicky, bringing him immense joy.

Sham gratefully reflects on Vicky's well-behaved childhood and wonderful family.

Vicky, Katrina welcomed son Vihaan in 2025; both continue acting.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are cherishing every moment of parenthood after welcoming their son, Vihaan, in November 2025. Although the star couple have kept their little one's face away from the public eye, fans often get adorable glimpses of him through Katrina's social media posts. Now, Vicky's father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, has shared who he thinks baby Vihaan takes after.

Vihaan Looks More Like Vicky, Says Grandfather

In a recent chat with India Today, Sham Kaushal revealed that, in his opinion, Vihaan bears a stronger resemblance to Vicky.

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Speaking fondly about his grandson, Sham said that becoming a grandfather has brought immense joy to his life. He shared that even when work keeps him occupied, he makes sure to stay connected with Vihaan through frequent video calls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Describing the little one as "very cute", Sham said Vihaan has transformed his life and added that he feels deeply grateful to God for the happiness his grandson has brought to the family.

Sham Kaushal Reflects On Vicky’s Childhood

The proud father also looked back on Vicky's early years and recalled that the actor was never a troublesome child. According to Sham, Vicky was always well-behaved and easy to raise.

He went on to say that he considers himself fortunate to have such wonderful children. Expressing gratitude, Sham shared that both his sons have grown into fine individuals and praised his daughter-in-law, Katrina Kaif, calling her equally wonderful.

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Vicky And Katrina Named Their Son Vihaan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married on 9 December 2021 in an intimate yet grand ceremony. The couple embraced parenthood in 2025 and later introduced their son's name to fans on 7 January, revealing that they had named him Vihaan Kaushal.

What’s Next For Vicky Kaushal?

Professionally, Vicky was last seen in Chhaava, which turned out to be a massive box-office success and won widespread appreciation from audiences. He is now gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

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Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, was last seen on screen in Merry Christmas.