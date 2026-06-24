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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVicky Kaushal Or Katrina Kaif? Sham Kaushal Opens Up On Grandson Vihaan’s Looks

Vicky Kaushal Or Katrina Kaif? Sham Kaushal Opens Up On Grandson Vihaan’s Looks

Veteran action director Sham Kaushal shares his heartfelt thoughts on grandson Vihaan, revealing who he thinks the baby resembles more, Vicky Kaushal or Katrina Kaif.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sham Kaushal says grandson Vihaan resembles Vicky, bringing him immense joy.
  • Sham gratefully reflects on Vicky's well-behaved childhood and wonderful family.
  • Vicky, Katrina welcomed son Vihaan in 2025; both continue acting.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are cherishing every moment of parenthood after welcoming their son, Vihaan, in November 2025. Although the star couple have kept their little one's face away from the public eye, fans often get adorable glimpses of him through Katrina's social media posts. Now, Vicky's father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, has shared who he thinks baby Vihaan takes after.

Vihaan Looks More Like Vicky, Says Grandfather

In a recent chat with India Today, Sham Kaushal revealed that, in his opinion, Vihaan bears a stronger resemblance to Vicky.

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Speaking fondly about his grandson, Sham said that becoming a grandfather has brought immense joy to his life. He shared that even when work keeps him occupied, he makes sure to stay connected with Vihaan through frequent video calls.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Describing the little one as "very cute", Sham said Vihaan has transformed his life and added that he feels deeply grateful to God for the happiness his grandson has brought to the family.

Sham Kaushal Reflects On Vicky’s Childhood

The proud father also looked back on Vicky's early years and recalled that the actor was never a troublesome child. According to Sham, Vicky was always well-behaved and easy to raise.

He went on to say that he considers himself fortunate to have such wonderful children. Expressing gratitude, Sham shared that both his sons have grown into fine individuals and praised his daughter-in-law, Katrina Kaif, calling her equally wonderful.

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Vicky And Katrina Named Their Son Vihaan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married on 9 December 2021 in an intimate yet grand ceremony. The couple embraced parenthood in 2025 and later introduced their son's name to fans on 7 January, revealing that they had named him Vihaan Kaushal.

What’s Next For Vicky Kaushal?

Professionally, Vicky was last seen in Chhaava, which turned out to be a massive box-office success and won widespread appreciation from audiences. He is now gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

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Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, was last seen on screen in Merry Christmas.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who does Vicky and Katrina's son, Vihaan, resemble more?

According to his grandfather, Sham Kaushal, Vihaan bears a stronger resemblance to his father, Vicky Kaushal. Sham shared this opinion in a recent chat.

When did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome their son?

Vicky and Katrina embraced parenthood in November 2025. They later introduced their son's name, Vihaan Kaushal, to fans on January 7.

How does Sham Kaushal feel about being a grandfather?

Sham Kaushal shared that becoming a grandfather has brought immense joy and transformed his life. He feels deeply grateful for the happiness Vihaan has brought.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Vihaan Kaushal
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