Vicky Kaushal ended 2025 not with a professional high but with a deeply personal milestone — one he says has transformed him in ways he never anticipated. After years of fans hoping for “Baby Kaushal,” the actor and wife Katrina Kaif finally welcomed their first child in November, marking a new chapter in their lives and sending the internet into celebration mode.

A Joyful Announcement That Broke the Internet

On November 7, Vicky and Katrina announced the birth of their son, sharing a heartfelt note that instantly took over social media. Vicky posted, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 — Katrina and Vicky."

Thousands of congratulatory messages from fans, industry colleagues, and well-wishers poured in, making the announcement one of the most-buzzed-about celebrity moments of the year.

The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September with a soft, intimate polaroid featuring Vicky gently holding Katrina’s baby bump. The caption read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽ॐ." The post quickly became one of the most-liked celebrity announcements of 2025.

Vicky Reflects on Fatherhood: “A Magical Feeling”

Opening up to GQ, Vicky described the emotional shift he experienced upon becoming a parent. “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life," he shared.

The actor, who delivered a major hit earlier in the year with Chhaava, said no professional achievement compared to the impact of meeting his son.

A New Chapter for the Couple — And a Busy 2026 Ahead

Vicky and Katrina, who married in December 2021 in a closely guarded ceremony in Rajasthan, are currently enjoying their early days of parenthood away from the spotlight. Meanwhile, Vicky is set for a high-profile 2026, including his much-anticipated first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for release in August next year.