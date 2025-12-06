Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Bring Home A ₹3.2-Crore Luxury Upgrade Just Weeks After Welcoming Baby Boy

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Bring Home A ₹3.2-Crore Luxury Upgrade Just Weeks After Welcoming Baby Boy

Weeks after welcoming their baby boy, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have purchased a luxurious ₹3.20-crore Lexus LM350h 4S. Here’s a look at their new ride and Vicky’s thoughts on fatherhood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just a month after embracing parenthood, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have added another new member to their family—this time on wheels, and worth a staggering ₹3.20 crore. The power couple has bought one of India’s most luxurious MPVs, the Lexus LM350h 4S, and videos of Vicky riding in the vehicle have taken social media by storm.

Vicky-Katrina’s Swanky New Ride Turns Heads

The newly purchased four-seater Lexus has quickly grabbed attention for its opulent interiors and first-class comfort setup. Several clips shared online show Vicky arriving at a Mumbai event last week and later leaving in his new premium MPV, seated comfortably in the plush rear cabin.

The LM350h stands out for features such as lounge-style recliner seats, a massive 48-inch HD display, superior sound insulation, and a suite of amenities created to deliver what Lexus describes as a “first-class in motion” experience. The model is currently among the most extravagant vehicles owned by Bollywood celebrities.

Parenthood & Priceless Moments

Vicky and Katrina welcomed their baby boy in November, announcing the joyous news on Instagram. Their post read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” The announcement was met with warm wishes from Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, and several others from the industry.

A few weeks later, Vicky opened up in an interview with GQ India about stepping into fatherhood. Reflecting on the life-changing experience, he shared, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”

A Love Story That Began Quietly

Vicky and Katrina first crossed paths at an award show, sparking a relationship that they kept low-key before tying the knot. The couple married on December 9, 2021, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Now, between the joys of parenthood and the thrill of new beginnings, their latest luxury upgrade has added yet another milestone to their beautifully evolving journey.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal New Car Katrina Kaif Lexus LM350h Bollywood Vicky Katrina Baby Boy Lexus LM350h Price
