Vicky Kaushal Buys iPhone 18 At Apple Store In Bandra, Unboxing Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple commenced iPhone 18 Pro/Max sales in India.

Actor Vicky Kaushal unboxed his new iPhone 18.

Devices feature A20 Pro chip, triple 48MP cameras.

Prices begin Rs 1,64,900; banks provide No Cost EMI.

Apple on Friday commenced the sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. The newly launched smartphones are available to purchase through Apple’s India store and its six retail outlets across the country. Soon after sales began, fans gathered outside Apple stores to get their hands on the latest iPhones, with several videos showing long queues surfacing on social media.

Amid the buzz, a video of Vicky Kaushal unboxing his new iPhone 18 at an Apple Store in Bandra has gone viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal Buys iPhone 18

The now-viral video shows Vicky unboxing the iPhone 18 at the Bandra Apple Store. As he opens the box, the actor can be seen chatting with someone, seemingly a store employee, who helps him with the unboxing. After taking out the phone, Vicky shows it to someone standing nearby before taking a selfie with his new device.

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The actor was also seen waving at the paparazzi gathered outside the store and posing for them before leaving. He appears to have opted for the Burgundy colour.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal unboxes his new Iphone 18 at Apple Store, Bandra Kurla Complex.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/6h6OgMmIOL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple’s latest premium lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, comes in four storage tiers, with the pricing beginning at Rs 1,64,900 for the base 256GB iPhone 18 Pro, and Rs 1,79,900 for the larger Pro Max. Customers who want more storage can opt for 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB versions, with the fully loaded 2TB Pro Max topping out at Rs 3,29,900.

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On the hardware side, the two models differ mainly in screen size - the standard Pro sports a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max steps up to a roomier 6.9 inches. Both devices, however, share the same internals, running on the new A20 Pro chip. Camera-wise, each phone comes equipped with a triple-lens rear setup: a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens.

The phones come in four colours - Burgundy, Glacier, Black, and Silver.

To make the purchase easier on the wallet, several major banks are rolling out No Cost EMI offers valid for six months. On top of that, cardholders with American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank can look forward to additional cashback benefits. For those planning to finance their purchase, the actual monthly instalment will vary based on which storage variant they pick and which bank they use. Apple also provides a dedicated EMI calculator on its website, letting shoppers check No Cost EMI plans across three-month and six-month terms for participating cards.