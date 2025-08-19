Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna Reunite On-Screen With Striking New Looks

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have once again joined forces for an advertisement.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 12:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vicky swings between two extremes: a flamboyant rockstar brimming with energy and a royal avatar radiating old-world charm. On the other hand, Rashmika is seen as a grounded yet commanding politician in her first avatar and a spirited chef in the other.

Along with Vicky and Rashmika, the campaign will also see Ranvir Shorey, Murali Sharma, Seema Pahwa, and Javed Jaffrey.

Speaking about his latest project, Vicky said: “I am thrilled to continue my association with Birla Opus Paints for this groundbreaking campaign. ‘Birla Opus Assurance’ is a bold move that I believe will resonate deeply with homeowners, and I enjoyed conveying and bringing this to life on screen.”

Rashmika added, “I have always believed in making choices that offer both quality and reliability. Birla Opus Paints’ ‘Assurance’ campaign reflects this very belief. I am delighted to be a part of such an initiative for a brand like Birla Opus Paints.”

Refreshing your memory, Vicky and Rashmika were seen sharing screen together in Laxman Utekar's historical drama, "Chhaava".

An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the drama saw Vicky in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whereas Rashmika played his better half, Yesubai Bhonsale.

Talking about playing the Maratha emperor, Vicky claimed that he poured his heart into every moment of "Chhaava".

“It’s an honour to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into every home. Chhaava has been a journey of courage and pride, and I poured my heart into every moment", he shared.

Shedding light on her experience, the 'Pushpa' actress said: "Playing Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava' was an honour for me. She was a woman of immense strength, grace, and resilience, a true pillar beside Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bringing her story to the screen, especially in such a monumental historical drama, has been truly special.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:16 AM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna
