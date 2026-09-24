Mushtaq Khan Passes Away At 56 After Lungs Cancer Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Mushtaq Khan (56) succumbed to recurrent lung cancer.

His career featured supporting roles across Hindi films.

His comic Welcome (2007) monologue was widely remembered.

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who featured in several popular Hindi films in supporting and comic roles, has died at the age of 56 after battling lung cancer. His business partner Shivam confirmed the news to HT City, revealing that the actor passed away at around 7 pm on Thursday.

According to Shivam, Khan had previously been diagnosed with lung cancer and had recovered. However, the disease reportedly returned eight days ago, following which he was admitted to hospital. “It was last-stage cancer,” Shivam told the publication.

Mushtaq Khan's Career In Hindi Cinema

Khan had been a familiar presence in Hindi cinema for several decades. As a character actor, he shared the screen with several leading stars and appeared in films including Rowdy Rathore and Hera Pheri (2000).

In recent years, he continued to take on supporting roles in films such as Gadar 2, Badhaai Do and Stree 2. His acting credits also extended to television, where he featured in shows including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

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His Memorable Role In Welcome

One of Mushtaq Khan’s most remembered performances came in Welcome (2007), where he appeared alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. His comic monologue beginning with “Meri ek taang nakli hai...” became one of the film’s memorable moments and continues to be widely recognised by audiences.

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Mushtaq Khan's Memorable Performances

Throughout his career, Khan built a strong presence through character-driven and comic roles. His performances across films and television made him a familiar face among Hindi entertainment audiences, with Welcome remaining one of his most widely remembered appearances.