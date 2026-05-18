Director Venkat Prabhu, who previously showcased actor-turned-politician Vijay’s political ascent in his 2024 film The Greatest of All Time, recently met the actor and presented him with a special memento. The meeting comes shortly after a scene from the film went viral on social media after Vijay’s party, TVK, won big in the Tamil Nadu election 2026. In the film, Vijay is seen driving a car with the number plate “TN 07 CM 2026”. Many interpreted it as carrying political symbolism and a reference to future ambitions.

Venkat Prabhu Meets Vijay

Sharing pictures from the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Venkat Prabhu wrote, “A history is made.”

He added, “From a thought… to a vision… to this moment,” followed by, “Happy to have met our honourable CM Vijay na today and present the very first manifestation of GOAT.”

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He concluded his post with, “This is only the beginning. TN07CM2026.”

In the photos, Prabhu is seen presenting a memento featuring the film’s number plate motif at the front, along with the words “The first manifestation by VP and Team.” The film’s poster is also visible towards the bottom right of the frame.

A history is made..



From a thought… to a vision… to this moment.



Happy to have met our honourable CM @TVKVijayHQ na today and present the very first manifestation of #GOAT. ❤️❤️❤️



This is only the beginning.

TN07CM2026 pic.twitter.com/VxwvFOKTo4 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) May 18, 2026

The number plate “TN 07 CM 2026” refers to “TN” (Tamil Nadu), “CM” (Chief Minister), and “2026” (the year of the state elections). The sequence appears in GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, which was released around the time Vijay formally entered politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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Tamil Nadu Election 2026

Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a notable political entry, significantly altering the state’s electoral dynamics. While the party did not secure a majority in the 234-member assembly, it emerged as a strong new force, preventing a clear sweep by established Dravidian parties and reshaping the political contest in Tamil Nadu.





