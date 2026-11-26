Veer Pahariya commented on Tara Sutaria's birthday post with a white heart and a birthday cake emoji. This gesture led social media users to question if they had reconciled or if he was struggling to move on.
Veer Pahariya Drops Heart On Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria’s Birthday Post; Fans Wonder If They’re Back Together
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made their relationship public around July 2026. However, they reportedly parted ways in January this year, following controversy over AP Dhillon’s viral concert moment.
- Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly split January 2026.
- Veer commented on Tara's birthday, sparking reunion speculation.
- Fans questioned their relationship status after his emojis.
Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria reportedly parted ways in January 2026, following the actor’s much-discussed reaction to AP Dhillon giving Tara a kiss on the cheek. While the two initially dismissed the speculation, calling it paid PR, they later began making solo public appearances, fuelling rumours that they were no longer dating. However, neither has officially confirmed their breakup.
Amid this, Veer’s recent comment on Tara’s birthday post has caught the attention of social media users, leaving fans wondering if the two are still together.
Veer Pahariya Comment On Tara Sutaria’s Birthday Post
Tara turned 31 on November 19, 2026. On the occasion, Orry shared a birthday reel featuring the actor on Instagram, with the caption, “Lifestyle of the rich and famous Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria.”
ALSO READ| Netflix's 'Love Scam Aur Dhokha' To Trace Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Multi-Crore Scams
The video opens with Orry asking Tara, “Where are we?” to which she responds, “At my birthday party.” It then offers a glimpse of the actor celebrating her special day with friends.
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the post, Veer dropped a white heart and a birthday cake emoji in the comments section. His gesture soon sparked a flurry of reactions, with several fans questioning whether the two had reconciled. Others wondered if Veer was finding it difficult to move on.
“Whattttt,” one person commented, while another wrote, “tf !!! Seriously???”
“Veer Pahariya, only Tara Sutaria looks perfect with you. She didn’t delete any of couple pictures with you. Own her back,” read another comment.
A fourth user added, “I pray they are back together.”
ALSO READ| ‘Indian Car Hi Bol Deta’: Akshay Kumar Pulls Ravi Kishan’s Leg Over Lamborghini Pronunciation On ‘KWK 9’
Some social media users also urged Veer not to send mixed signals, especially after Janhvi Kapoor seemingly took a subtle dig at his reported breakup with Tara. Janhvi, who appeared on a celebrity chat show last month, was asked to share some dating advice. In response, she jokingly said, “Never take her to a concert.”
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya’s Relationship
Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public around July last year. Speculation about their separation surfaced in January 2026, although neither actor has officially confirmed the breakup.
Before her reported relationship with Veer, Tara dated Aadar Jain. The two were together from 2019 until their split, which was confirmed in November 2023.
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent action by Veer Pahariya sparked rumors about his relationship with Tara Sutaria?
Have Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria officially confirmed their breakup?
No, neither Veer Pahariya nor Tara Sutaria has officially confirmed their breakup. Speculation about their split arose in January 2026, but no official announcement has been made.
When did Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria reportedly start dating?
Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria reportedly began dating in early 2025. Their relationship became public around July of the same year.
What initially led to speculation about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's separation?
Speculation about their separation began in January 2026 after AP Dhillon was seen kissing Tara Sutaria on the cheek. Although initially dismissed, solo public appearances further fueled these rumors.