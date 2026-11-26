Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly split January 2026.

Veer commented on Tara's birthday, sparking reunion speculation.

Fans questioned their relationship status after his emojis.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria reportedly parted ways in January 2026, following the actor’s much-discussed reaction to AP Dhillon giving Tara a kiss on the cheek. While the two initially dismissed the speculation, calling it paid PR, they later began making solo public appearances, fuelling rumours that they were no longer dating. However, neither has officially confirmed their breakup.

Amid this, Veer’s recent comment on Tara’s birthday post has caught the attention of social media users, leaving fans wondering if the two are still together.

Veer Pahariya Comment On Tara Sutaria’s Birthday Post

Tara turned 31 on November 19, 2026. On the occasion, Orry shared a birthday reel featuring the actor on Instagram, with the caption, “Lifestyle of the rich and famous Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria.”

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The video opens with Orry asking Tara, “Where are we?” to which she responds, “At my birthday party.” It then offers a glimpse of the actor celebrating her special day with friends.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Reacting to the post, Veer dropped a white heart and a birthday cake emoji in the comments section. His gesture soon sparked a flurry of reactions, with several fans questioning whether the two had reconciled. Others wondered if Veer was finding it difficult to move on.

“Whattttt,” one person commented, while another wrote, “tf !!! Seriously???”

“Veer Pahariya, only Tara Sutaria looks perfect with you. She didn’t delete any of couple pictures with you. Own her back,” read another comment.

A fourth user added, “I pray they are back together.”

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Some social media users also urged Veer not to send mixed signals, especially after Janhvi Kapoor seemingly took a subtle dig at his reported breakup with Tara. Janhvi, who appeared on a celebrity chat show last month, was asked to share some dating advice. In response, she jokingly said, “Never take her to a concert.”

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya’s Relationship

Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public around July last year. Speculation about their separation surfaced in January 2026, although neither actor has officially confirmed the breakup.

Before her reported relationship with Veer, Tara dated Aadar Jain. The two were together from 2019 until their split, which was confirmed in November 2023.