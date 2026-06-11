Vatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta Introduce Daughter Veda To Fans, Internet Melts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family, in coordinated outfits, celebrated this cherished milestone together.

Actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, regarded as one of the most loved and adorable couples in the entertainment industry, are cherishing every moment of their parenting journey. The duo welcomed their daughter, Veda Sheth, on June 10, 2025. As their little one celebrated her first birthday, the couple marked the special occasion by revealing her face to the public for the very first time.

Sweet Birthday Moment That Won Hearts

The birthday pictures capture a family enjoying a milestone that many parents cherish deeply. Dressed in a bright yellow outfit and sporting two tiny ponytails, little Veda stole the spotlight effortlessly. Her cheerful expressions and innocent charm instantly became the talking point among fans.

For the celebration, Ishita and Vatsal opted for coordinated pastel-toned outfits, adding a warm family touch to the photos. Sharing the images, the couple wrote, “And just like that, she’s one. Happy Birthday, Veda.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

The simple yet emotional caption struck a chord with many parents online, who know all too well how quickly a child’s first year seems to pass by.

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Veda Turns One This Year

Vatsal and Ishita’s love story began nearly a decade ago on the sets of the television show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. What started as a friendship soon blossomed into a relationship, culminating in their wedding in 2017.

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Since then, their lives have changed in more ways than one. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2023, before becoming parents for the second time with the arrival of Veda in 2025. Today, they are navigating the joys and challenges of raising two young children while continuing to balance their professional commitments.

As Veda turns one, the birthday photographs offer a glimpse into a family moment that feels both personal and relatable a reminder that, beyond the glamour of the entertainment industry, some of life’s most meaningful milestones are the simplest ones shared with loved ones.