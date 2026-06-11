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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta Introduce Daughter Veda To Fans, Internet Melts

Vatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta Introduce Daughter Veda To Fans, Internet Melts

On daughter Veda’s first birthday, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta revealed her face for the first time. The adorable photos melted hearts, with fans showering the little one with love.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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  • Family, in coordinated outfits, celebrated this cherished milestone together.

Actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, regarded as one of the most loved and adorable couples in the entertainment industry, are cherishing every moment of their parenting journey. The duo welcomed their daughter, Veda Sheth, on June 10, 2025. As their little one celebrated her first birthday, the couple marked the special occasion by revealing her face to the public for the very first time.

Sweet Birthday Moment That Won Hearts

The birthday pictures capture a family enjoying a milestone that many parents cherish deeply. Dressed in a bright yellow outfit and sporting two tiny ponytails, little Veda stole the spotlight effortlessly. Her cheerful expressions and innocent charm instantly became the talking point among fans.

For the celebration, Ishita and Vatsal opted for coordinated pastel-toned outfits, adding a warm family touch to the photos. Sharing the images, the couple wrote, “And just like that, she’s one. Happy Birthday, Veda.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

The simple yet emotional caption struck a chord with many parents online, who know all too well how quickly a child’s first year seems to pass by.

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Veda Turns One This Year

Vatsal and Ishita’s love story began nearly a decade ago on the sets of the television show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. What started as a friendship soon blossomed into a relationship, culminating in their wedding in 2017.

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Since then, their lives have changed in more ways than one. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2023, before becoming parents for the second time with the arrival of Veda in 2025. Today, they are navigating the joys and challenges of raising two young children while continuing to balance their professional commitments. 

As Veda turns one, the birthday photographs offer a glimpse into a family moment that feels both personal and relatable a reminder that, beyond the glamour of the entertainment industry, some of life’s most meaningful milestones are the simplest ones shared with loved ones.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ishita and Vatsal's family grow over time?

After marrying in 2017, they welcomed their son Vayu in 2023, followed by their daughter Veda in 2025. They are now navigating raising two young children.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Daughter Vatsal Sheth Ishita Dutta Celebrity Birthday
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