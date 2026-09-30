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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In London Amid Income Tax Scrutiny

Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In London Amid Income Tax Scrutiny

Vashu Bhagnani has been hospitalised in London amid an ongoing Tax probe into alleged overseas funds involving 12 premises linked to him, his daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer Vashu Bhagnani hospitalized in London, condition undisclosed.
  • Income Tax searched 12 Mumbai sites linked to him.
  • Searches involved Rakul Preet Singh and Panorama Studios.
  • Authorities suspect funds moved abroad for film productions.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani, the man behind Pooja Entertainment, is said to be undergoing treatment at a London hospital. The reason for his admission or his current condition has not been officially disclosed. News agency ANI, which tried to reach him, said he chose not to comment and requested to be left alone.

The news arrives shortly after the Income Tax Department searched 12 sites in Mumbai. The premises are linked to Bhagnani, his daughter-in-law and actor Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios, a production house owned by Kumar Mangat. Panorama Studios is producing the upcoming film Drishyam: The Conclusion.

What Prompted The searches

Tax authorities are said to have acted on a tip-off suggesting that substantial funds were being moved out of the country in connection with film shoots, foreign distribution and production work. Teams from the department’s Mumbai unit then fanned out to 12 locations linked to the producer, actor and Panorama Studios. Officials are reportedly going through documents and records related to these financial dealings.

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Vash Bhagnani’s career

Bhagnani established Pooja Entertainment in 1995 and made his debut as a producer that same year with Govinda’s Coolie No. 1. Popular titles such as Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein followed. In later years, the company also made Sarbjit, Bell Bottom and the 2024 action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

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Further updates on his health are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Vashu Bhagnani's current health status?

Producer Vashu Bhagnani is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in London. The reason for his admission or his specific condition has not been officially disclosed.

Why did the Income Tax Department conduct searches related to Vashu Bhagnani?

The searches were prompted by a tip-off suggesting substantial funds were being moved out of the country. This was linked to film shoots, foreign distribution, and production work.

Which entities were involved in the Income Tax Department's searches?

The Income Tax Department searched 12 sites in Mumbai linked to Vashu Bhagnani, his daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios, which is owned by Kumar Mangat.

When did Vashu Bhagnani establish Pooja Entertainment?

Vashu Bhagnani established his production house, Pooja Entertainment, in 1995. His debut as a producer was also that year with the film Coolie No. 1.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
London Vashu Bhagnani Income Tax Rakul Preet Singh ENtertainment News
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