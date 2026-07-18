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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Sonam Wangchuk Ko Hi Chura Liya': Varun Grover Reacts After Delhi Police Shift Activist To Safdarjung Hospital

'Sonam Wangchuk Ko Hi Chura Liya': Varun Grover Reacts After Delhi Police Shift Activist To Safdarjung Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation after being moved from the Jantar Mantar protest prompted a strong reaction from writer and comedian Varun Grover.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after twenty-day hunger strike.
  • Varun Grover sharply reacted, questioning Wangchuk's hospital shift.
  • Wangchuk's wife requested family approval for any medical treatment.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after remaining on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for nearly 20 days. The move prompted widespread discussion online, with writer, lyricist, filmmaker and stand-up comedian Varun Grover sharing a sharp reaction on social media shortly after news of Wangchuk's hospitalisation emerged.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike At Jantar Mantar As Delhi Police Take Activist To Hospital

Varun Grover Reacts With Viral Post

Soon after reports of Wangchuk's removal from the protest venue and subsequent hospitalisation surfaced, Varun Grover shared his response on X.

He wrote, "Exam paper aur mandir ka chanda churane ke baad ab Sonam Ji ko hi chura liye ye log." [After stealing exam papers and temple donations, now they've gone and taken Sonam Ji himself.]

The post quickly drew attention as discussions around Wangchuk's hospitalisation continued across social media platforms.

Varun Grover's Satirical Suggestion For Dharmendra Pradhan

This is not the first time Varun Grover has commented on the ongoing developments involving Sonam Wangchuk. The writer has consistently shared posts and reposted content related to the issue on X, expressing his views through multiple updates.

Earlier, Grover also made a satirical proposal involving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Sonam Wangchuk.

He suggested a 10-mark general knowledge challenge between the two, saying that if Wangchuk lost, he would eat food, while if Dharmendra Pradhan lost, he should resign from his post. Grover presented the idea as a symbolic contest in which each participant would face a different consequence, framing it around accountability and public discourse.

ALSO READ: 'We Are Deeply Offended': Rakhi Sawant, Sunil Pal React To Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Statement

Sonam Wangchuk Shifted To Safdarjung Hospital

According to reports, Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site in the early hours of Saturday and admitted him to the emergency ward at Safdarjung Hospital. He is currently under medical supervision, with doctors closely monitoring his health.

Following his admission, Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali, released a statement requesting that no treatment or medical intervention be carried out without the family's approval.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sonam Wangchuk moved to Safdarjung Hospital?

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police early on Saturday after being on a hunger strike for nearly 20 days. He is currently under medical supervision.

How did Varun Grover react to Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization?

Varun Grover reacted on X, satirically stating 'they've gone and taken Sonam Ji himself' after 'stealing exam papers and temple donations.' This post quickly drew attention online.

What satirical proposal did Varun Grover make involving Sonam Wangchuk and Dharmendra Pradhan?

He proposed a 10-mark general knowledge challenge between them. If Wangchuk lost, he would eat food, and if Dharmendra Pradhan lost, he should resign from his post.

What was the request made by Sonam Wangchuk's wife after his hospital admission?

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali, requested that no treatment or medical intervention be carried out without the family's approval.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Safdarjung Hospital Jantar Mantar Sonam Wangchuk Varun Grover DELHI NEWS Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised
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