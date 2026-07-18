Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after twenty-day hunger strike.

Varun Grover sharply reacted, questioning Wangchuk's hospital shift.

Wangchuk's wife requested family approval for any medical treatment.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after remaining on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for nearly 20 days. The move prompted widespread discussion online, with writer, lyricist, filmmaker and stand-up comedian Varun Grover sharing a sharp reaction on social media shortly after news of Wangchuk's hospitalisation emerged.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike At Jantar Mantar As Delhi Police Take Activist To Hospital

Varun Grover Reacts With Viral Post

Soon after reports of Wangchuk's removal from the protest venue and subsequent hospitalisation surfaced, Varun Grover shared his response on X.

He wrote, "Exam paper aur mandir ka chanda churane ke baad ab Sonam Ji ko hi chura liye ye log." [After stealing exam papers and temple donations, now they've gone and taken Sonam Ji himself.]

The post quickly drew attention as discussions around Wangchuk's hospitalisation continued across social media platforms.

Exam paper और मंदिर का चंदा चुराने के बाद अब सोनम जी को ही चुरा लिए ये लोग। — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 18, 2026

Varun Grover's Satirical Suggestion For Dharmendra Pradhan

This is not the first time Varun Grover has commented on the ongoing developments involving Sonam Wangchuk. The writer has consistently shared posts and reposted content related to the issue on X, expressing his views through multiple updates.

Earlier, Grover also made a satirical proposal involving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Sonam Wangchuk.

He suggested a 10-mark general knowledge challenge between the two, saying that if Wangchuk lost, he would eat food, while if Dharmendra Pradhan lost, he should resign from his post. Grover presented the idea as a symbolic contest in which each participant would face a different consequence, framing it around accountability and public discourse.

Free advice to Education minister 😂💥 pic.twitter.com/cmc59NyUip — CoffeeBee (@Si31258Singh) July 15, 2026

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Sonam Wangchuk Shifted To Safdarjung Hospital

According to reports, Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site in the early hours of Saturday and admitted him to the emergency ward at Safdarjung Hospital. He is currently under medical supervision, with doctors closely monitoring his health.

Following his admission, Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali, released a statement requesting that no treatment or medical intervention be carried out without the family's approval.