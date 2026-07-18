Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police early on Saturday after being on a hunger strike for nearly 20 days. He is currently under medical supervision.
'Sonam Wangchuk Ko Hi Chura Liya': Varun Grover Reacts After Delhi Police Shift Activist To Safdarjung Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation after being moved from the Jantar Mantar protest prompted a strong reaction from writer and comedian Varun Grover.
- Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after twenty-day hunger strike.
- Varun Grover sharply reacted, questioning Wangchuk's hospital shift.
- Wangchuk's wife requested family approval for any medical treatment.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after remaining on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for nearly 20 days. The move prompted widespread discussion online, with writer, lyricist, filmmaker and stand-up comedian Varun Grover sharing a sharp reaction on social media shortly after news of Wangchuk's hospitalisation emerged.
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Varun Grover Reacts With Viral Post
Soon after reports of Wangchuk's removal from the protest venue and subsequent hospitalisation surfaced, Varun Grover shared his response on X.
He wrote, "Exam paper aur mandir ka chanda churane ke baad ab Sonam Ji ko hi chura liye ye log." [After stealing exam papers and temple donations, now they've gone and taken Sonam Ji himself.]
The post quickly drew attention as discussions around Wangchuk's hospitalisation continued across social media platforms.
Exam paper और मंदिर का चंदा चुराने के बाद अब सोनम जी को ही चुरा लिए ये लोग।— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 18, 2026
Varun Grover's Satirical Suggestion For Dharmendra Pradhan
This is not the first time Varun Grover has commented on the ongoing developments involving Sonam Wangchuk. The writer has consistently shared posts and reposted content related to the issue on X, expressing his views through multiple updates.
Earlier, Grover also made a satirical proposal involving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Sonam Wangchuk.
He suggested a 10-mark general knowledge challenge between the two, saying that if Wangchuk lost, he would eat food, while if Dharmendra Pradhan lost, he should resign from his post. Grover presented the idea as a symbolic contest in which each participant would face a different consequence, framing it around accountability and public discourse.
Free advice to Education minister 😂💥 pic.twitter.com/cmc59NyUip— CoffeeBee (@Si31258Singh) July 15, 2026
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Sonam Wangchuk Shifted To Safdarjung Hospital
According to reports, Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site in the early hours of Saturday and admitted him to the emergency ward at Safdarjung Hospital. He is currently under medical supervision, with doctors closely monitoring his health.
Following his admission, Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali, released a statement requesting that no treatment or medical intervention be carried out without the family's approval.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Sonam Wangchuk moved to Safdarjung Hospital?
How did Varun Grover react to Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization?
Varun Grover reacted on X, satirically stating 'they've gone and taken Sonam Ji himself' after 'stealing exam papers and temple donations.' This post quickly drew attention online.
What satirical proposal did Varun Grover make involving Sonam Wangchuk and Dharmendra Pradhan?
He proposed a 10-mark general knowledge challenge between them. If Wangchuk lost, he would eat food, and if Dharmendra Pradhan lost, he should resign from his post.
What was the request made by Sonam Wangchuk's wife after his hospital admission?
Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali, requested that no treatment or medical intervention be carried out without the family's approval.