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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVarun Dhawan To Lead YRF's First Horror Movie, Film Set For March 2028 Release

Varun Dhawan To Lead YRF's First Horror Movie, Film Set For March 2028 Release

Varun Dhawan will lead YRF’s first theatrical horror film, directed by Abhay Pannu of Rocket Boys fame. The untitled project releases on March 31, 2028.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YRF announces its debut into theatrical horror film production.
  • Varun Dhawan to headline the untitled horror project.
  • Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu makes theatrical directorial debut.
  • Film targets worldwide release on March 31, 2028.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is stepping into theatrical horror for the first time, with Varun Dhawan set to lead its upcoming untitled film. Directed by Rocket Boys filmmaker Abhay Pannu, the project is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 31, 2028. The announcement marks a new genre venture for the production house, which has built its filmography around romance, action, drama, comedy and thrillers. With this project, YRF is set to venture into a genre it has not previously explored on the big screen, adding another dimension to its diverse slate of films.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Targets Sonia Gandhi Again After FIR, Raises Questions Over Vikram Sarabhai’s Death

Abhay Pannu To Make His Theatrical Directorial Debut

Known for directing the acclaimed series Rocket Boys, Abhay Pannu will helm the horror project. Not only this, he has also written the screenplay for this project led by Varun Dhawan. The film will mark his debut as a director of a theatrical feature.

YRF plans to bring its trademark scale and cinematic approach to the genre, creating an immersive horror experience designed for the big screen. The project is being developed under the guidance of YRF chairman Aditya Chopra, while the studio’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, will serve as its producer.

ALSO READ: Lara Dutta Shares 'Ramayana' BTS Video, Reveals How Her Wrist Almost Got 'Sawn Off' | WATCH

Varun Dhawan’s Second Film With YRF

For Varun Dhawan, the untitled horror film marks his second collaboration with Yash Raj Films. His previous project with the production house was Sui Dhaaga: Made in India.

The actor will headline this horror film. The untitled film is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 31, 2028. YRF has not yet revealed the film’s title or announced any other details about the remaining cast or plot.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new genre is Yash Raj Films (YRF) venturing into with its upcoming film?

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is making its first foray into theatrical horror with an upcoming untitled film. This marks a new genre for the production house, expanding its diverse filmography.

Who is directing YRF's first theatrical horror film?

The film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, known for 'Rocket Boys.' This project marks his debut as a director of a theatrical feature film.

When is YRF's new horror film scheduled for release and who stars in it?

The untitled horror film, starring Varun Dhawan, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 31, 2028.

Is this Varun Dhawan's first time working with Yash Raj Films?

No, this untitled horror film marks Varun Dhawan's second collaboration with Yash Raj Films. His previous project with them was 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India.'

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Raj Films Varun Dhawan YRF Horror Film
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