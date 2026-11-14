Varun Dhawan To Lead YRF's First Horror Movie, Film Set For March 2028 Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YRF announces its debut into theatrical horror film production.

Varun Dhawan to headline the untitled horror project.

Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu makes theatrical directorial debut.

Film targets worldwide release on March 31, 2028.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is stepping into theatrical horror for the first time, with Varun Dhawan set to lead its upcoming untitled film. Directed by Rocket Boys filmmaker Abhay Pannu, the project is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 31, 2028. The announcement marks a new genre venture for the production house, which has built its filmography around romance, action, drama, comedy and thrillers. With this project, YRF is set to venture into a genre it has not previously explored on the big screen, adding another dimension to its diverse slate of films.

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Abhay Pannu To Make His Theatrical Directorial Debut

Known for directing the acclaimed series Rocket Boys, Abhay Pannu will helm the horror project. Not only this, he has also written the screenplay for this project led by Varun Dhawan. The film will mark his debut as a director of a theatrical feature.

YRF plans to bring its trademark scale and cinematic approach to the genre, creating an immersive horror experience designed for the big screen. The project is being developed under the guidance of YRF chairman Aditya Chopra, while the studio’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, will serve as its producer.

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Varun Dhawan’s Second Film With YRF

For Varun Dhawan, the untitled horror film marks his second collaboration with Yash Raj Films. His previous project with the production house was Sui Dhaaga: Made in India.

The actor will headline this horror film. The untitled film is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 31, 2028. YRF has not yet revealed the film’s title or announced any other details about the remaining cast or plot.

(With inputs from ANI)