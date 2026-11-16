Varun Dhawan Suffers Wrist Injury During Water Skiing Ahead Of Next Shooting Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Dhawan shared beach vacation moments including pizza.

He injured his wrist water skiing before his next shoot.

Dhawan also posted family moments from his vacation earlier.

Actor Varun Dhawan has offered fans a glimpse into his recent beach getaway, sharing pictures and videos of his holiday adventures on social media. From enjoying pizza by the sea and watching sunsets to trying water sports, the actor made the most of his time away. However, he also revealed that he injured his wrist while water skiing, just before beginning his next shooting schedule.

The Student of the Year actor posted a series of pictures capturing different moments from the trip. Alongside the holiday updates, he shared details of the injury, giving fans an update on his plans ahead of his next project.

Varun Dhawan Shares Beach Holiday Moments

Varun's holiday album featured several activities, including eating pizza on the beach, taking a shower in the wild, playing paddle and watching the sunset. He also shared a picture of a rainbow and highlighted one particular memory from the trip.

In one caption, the actor wrote, “Caught a rainbow. Don't miss slide 7, it's my most favourite memory.” He also posted, “Ate some pizza on the beach”, along with shorter captions such as “Showered in the wild”, “Played some Paddel” and “Caught a sunset”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor also shared a video of himself water skiing during the getaway. Revealing that the activity had left him injured, he wrote, “Water skied and injured my wrist before I start shooting.”

Varun Dhawan Shares Family Moments From Getaway

This wasn't the first glimpse Varun had shared from his beach vacation. In an earlier post, he uploaded pictures of himself enjoying the tropical surroundings, posing shirtless and fitting in workout sessions. One photograph also showed him walking along the beach with his daughter. He captioned the collection, “Wild and free.”

Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Varun has appeared in several popular films, including Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya and Baby John.

He was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marked his reunion with his filmmaker father, David Dhawan, after a long gap. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and was released in theatres on June 5.

(With inuts from IANS)