Varun Dhawan shared a series of pictures on Instagram from his recent vacation, offering fans a glimpse into his getaway. These included moments with his daughter, fitness routines, and leisure time.
Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Vacation Photos With Daughter Lara; Holds Her Hand In Heartwarming Post
Varun Dhawan shared glimpses of his family vacation, but a picture of him holding daughter Lara's hand stole the spotlight. The actor also offered a peek into his beach outings and fitness routine.
- Varun Dhawan shared vacation pictures featuring daughter Lara.
- The actor showcased his fitness routine and leisure activities.
- One picture, holding Lara's hand, captivated online audiences.
- Parents Varun and Natasha prioritize their daughter's privacy.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is enjoying some quality time away from his busy schedule with his family. The actor recently shared a series of pictures from his vacation on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his getaway. However, one photograph featuring his daughter Lara has particularly caught everyone's attention. In the picture, Varun can be seen holding his little girl's hand as they walk down a flight of stairs. The adorable father-daughter moment has won hearts online, while the actor's other holiday pictures offer a glimpse into his fitness routine and leisure time.
Varun Dhawan Shares Vacation Photos
Varun Dhawan recently shared several pictures from his holiday, offering a glimpse into his time away from Mumbai's busy schedule. The actor appeared to be enjoying a wildlife destination, spending time by the swimming pool and relaxing at the beach.
One of the photographs showed Varun posing shirtless by the seaside, while other pictures featured him practising yoga and working out during the trip. He also shared a glimpse of himself enjoying a drink during the getaway. The actor captioned the Instagram post, "Wild and free", accompanied by a coconut tree emoji.
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Adorable Moment With Lara
Among the holiday pictures, one photograph stood out for its heartwarming father-daughter moment. Varun was seen holding Lara's hand as they walked down a flight of stairs.
The little one wore a yellow dress, a pink hairband and sunglasses. Her face, however, was not visible in the photograph. The actor and his wife, Natasha Dalal, have generally preferred to keep their daughter away from the public eye. The picture offered fans a rare glimpse of their bond and quickly attracted attention on social media.
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Varun And Natasha's Family
Varun Dhawan married fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug attended by close friends and family members. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024. Since becoming parents, Varun has occasionally shared glimpses of his family life while continuing to keep Lara's privacy a priority.
Varun Dhawan's Work Front
On the professional front, Varun was recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film did not perform as expected at the box office and is available to watch on ZEE5.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Varun Dhawan share from his recent vacation?
What heartwarming moment was captured during Varun Dhawan's vacation?
A photograph of Varun holding his daughter Lara's hand as they walked down stairs particularly caught attention. It was an adorable father-daughter moment, though Lara's face was not visible.
When did Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome their daughter?
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024. They generally prefer to keep her away from the public eye.
What activities did Varun Dhawan engage in during his holiday?
During his holiday, Varun Dhawan enjoyed a wildlife destination, spent time by the pool and beach, practiced yoga, and worked out. He also shared a picture posing shirtless by the seaside.