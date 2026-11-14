Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Dhawan shared vacation pictures featuring daughter Lara.

The actor showcased his fitness routine and leisure activities.

One picture, holding Lara's hand, captivated online audiences.

Parents Varun and Natasha prioritize their daughter's privacy.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is enjoying some quality time away from his busy schedule with his family. The actor recently shared a series of pictures from his vacation on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his getaway. However, one photograph featuring his daughter Lara has particularly caught everyone's attention. In the picture, Varun can be seen holding his little girl's hand as they walk down a flight of stairs. The adorable father-daughter moment has won hearts online, while the actor's other holiday pictures offer a glimpse into his fitness routine and leisure time.

Varun Dhawan Shares Vacation Photos

Varun Dhawan recently shared several pictures from his holiday, offering a glimpse into his time away from Mumbai's busy schedule. The actor appeared to be enjoying a wildlife destination, spending time by the swimming pool and relaxing at the beach.

One of the photographs showed Varun posing shirtless by the seaside, while other pictures featured him practising yoga and working out during the trip. He also shared a glimpse of himself enjoying a drink during the getaway. The actor captioned the Instagram post, "Wild and free", accompanied by a coconut tree emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

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Adorable Moment With Lara

Among the holiday pictures, one photograph stood out for its heartwarming father-daughter moment. Varun was seen holding Lara's hand as they walked down a flight of stairs.

The little one wore a yellow dress, a pink hairband and sunglasses. Her face, however, was not visible in the photograph. The actor and his wife, Natasha Dalal, have generally preferred to keep their daughter away from the public eye. The picture offered fans a rare glimpse of their bond and quickly attracted attention on social media.

(Image Source: Instagram/@varundvn)

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Varun And Natasha's Family

Varun Dhawan married fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug attended by close friends and family members. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024. Since becoming parents, Varun has occasionally shared glimpses of his family life while continuing to keep Lara's privacy a priority.

Varun Dhawan's Work Front

On the professional front, Varun was recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film did not perform as expected at the box office and is available to watch on ZEE5.