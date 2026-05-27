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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Varun Is Gaane Se Salman Nahi Ban Sakta’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Chunnari Chunnari Remake, Says ‘Sounds Like A Bhajan’

‘Varun Is Gaane Se Salman Nahi Ban Sakta’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Chunnari Chunnari Remake, Says ‘Sounds Like A Bhajan’

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya said that Varun Dhawan can’t become Salman Khan through Chunari Chunari song, and added that it sounds more like a “bhajan” than a song.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New
  • Original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticizes the remake.
  • Bhattacharya states Varun Dhawan cannot replicate Salman Khan's magic.
  • The remake is described as sounding more like a

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, set to release in theatres on June 5, recently dropped one of its songs, Chunnari Chunnari - Let’s Go!, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. In the recreated version of the iconic track, Varun steps into Salman Khan’s role, and Pooja and Mrunal fill in parts originally performed by Sushmita Sen. Soon after the song dropped, viewers were left disappointed by the remix, with many saying no one can recreate the magic Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen brought to the original. Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has also weighed in on the remake. He said that Varun Dhawan can’t become Salman Khan through this song, and added that the track sounds more like a “bhajan” than a song.

‘Varun Is Gaane Se Salman Nahi Ban Sakta’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, in an interview with news agency ANI, shared his thoughts on Chunnari Chunnari, which he originally sang for Biwi No.1. 

“Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka biggest song tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada hit hai Chunnari Chunnari. Uss waqt ek rising star tha, not a superstar. [This song was the biggest song of Salman Khan’s career. Ever since it was released, it has remained popular and continues to trend even today. Chunnari Chunnari is one of the biggest hits of Salman Khan’s career. At that time, he was a rising star, not yet a superstar.]” Abhijeet said.

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He also took a dig at Varun Dhawan for doing what he called “second-hand” films, despite being filmmaker David Dhawan’s son and having access to original projects.

“The actor has only done second-hand films, especially when his father directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta [Varun Dhawan can’t become Salman Khan through this song]. There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan,” he added.

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The 67-year-old playback singer further said that the recreated version of the romantic track sounded more like a “bhajan”. He also revealed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai did not approach him before recreating the song.

Chunnari Chunnari Remake

The makers released the remix version of Chunnari Chunnari on Tuesday. The track has been arranged by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, and the music video has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza. The track retains the original music composed by Anu Malik and lyrics penned by Sameer Anjaan.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the song that was recently released from the movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The song released is a recreated version of 'Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go!' It features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.

Who originally sang the song Chunnari Chunnari?

The original song 'Chunnari Chunnari' was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya for the movie Biwi No.1.

What is Abhijeet Bhattacharya's opinion on the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari?

Abhijeet Bhattacharya feels Varun Dhawan cannot replicate Salman Khan's magic in the song and described the remake as sounding more like a 'bhajan'.

Did the makers approach the original singer for the Chunnari Chunnari remake?

No, Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that the makers of the film did not approach him before recreating the song.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pooja Hegde Abhijeet Bhattacharya Mrunal Thakur Salman Khan Varun Dhawan Chunnari Chunnari Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai
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