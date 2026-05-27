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Original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticizes the remake.

Bhattacharya states Varun Dhawan cannot replicate Salman Khan's magic.

The remake is described as sounding more like a

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, set to release in theatres on June 5, recently dropped one of its songs, Chunnari Chunnari - Let’s Go!, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. In the recreated version of the iconic track, Varun steps into Salman Khan’s role, and Pooja and Mrunal fill in parts originally performed by Sushmita Sen. Soon after the song dropped, viewers were left disappointed by the remix, with many saying no one can recreate the magic Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen brought to the original. Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has also weighed in on the remake. He said that Varun Dhawan can’t become Salman Khan through this song, and added that the track sounds more like a “bhajan” than a song.

‘Varun Is Gaane Se Salman Nahi Ban Sakta’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, in an interview with news agency ANI, shared his thoughts on Chunnari Chunnari, which he originally sang for Biwi No.1.

“Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka biggest song tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada hit hai Chunnari Chunnari. Uss waqt ek rising star tha, not a superstar. [This song was the biggest song of Salman Khan’s career. Ever since it was released, it has remained popular and continues to trend even today. Chunnari Chunnari is one of the biggest hits of Salman Khan’s career. At that time, he was a rising star, not yet a superstar.]” Abhijeet said.

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He also took a dig at Varun Dhawan for doing what he called “second-hand” films, despite being filmmaker David Dhawan’s son and having access to original projects.

“The actor has only done second-hand films, especially when his father directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta [Varun Dhawan can’t become Salman Khan through this song]. There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan,” he added.

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The 67-year-old playback singer further said that the recreated version of the romantic track sounded more like a “bhajan”. He also revealed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai did not approach him before recreating the song.

Chunnari Chunnari Remake

The makers released the remix version of Chunnari Chunnari on Tuesday. The track has been arranged by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, and the music video has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza. The track retains the original music composed by Anu Malik and lyrics penned by Sameer Anjaan.