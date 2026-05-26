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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVarun Dhawan Credits 'Dhurandhar' Success To Aditya Dhar Not Ranveer Singh, Fans Are Not Happy

Varun Dhawan Credits 'Dhurandhar' Success To Aditya Dhar Not Ranveer Singh, Fans Are Not Happy

Varun Dhawan sparked controversy after crediting 'Dhurandhar's success to director Aditya Dhar over Ranveer Singh. Fans hit back online, calling it an attempt to discredit Ranveer's performance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 26 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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  • Film release date remains June 4 despite legal issues.

Actor Varun Dhawan has found himself in the middle of a social media storm after a recent conversation with his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, went viral. In the video, Varun appeared to suggest that the success of the spy action thriller Dhurandhar had more to do with director Aditya Dhar than with its lead actor Ranveer Singh. However, fans were quick to push back.

Varun Dhawan On Dhurandhar

The conversation started with David Dhawan reflecting on how the film industry has changed. He noted that it has become increasingly hard to measure a film's success, though he maintained that actors continue to be the driving force behind a film's performance.

Varun responded by questioning that idea and used Dhurandhar as an example. He said, "Today, when you see 'Dhurandhar', you see someone like Aditya Dhar and the way he made the film. Toh wo toh director ki jeet thi na? [So that was director's win right?]"

David Dhawan partially agreed but added that actors generally have a bigger role in a film's success. He also made a light remark about actors often looking out for themselves first.

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Ranveer Singh's Fans Hit Back Online

Once the clip started circulating on the Internet, Ranveer Singh's supporters did not hold back. Many argued that Dhurandhar worked because of both the direction and Ranveer's performance together, not one over the other.

One user wrote, "These are all jealous people who can't digest the success of Ranveer." Another user commented, "Ha jo humesha papa ke dum per chal raha he wo yehi bolega [“The one who is always dependent on his father will say this.]”

A third user was more direct: "Both the Dhawans should focus on themselves and not make trash movies instead of dissecting what made Dhurandhar work”.

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'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in Legal Trouble

While Varun deals with the online backlash, his upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' has been making headlines for a different reason. The trailer of the David Dhawan directorial has already generated a lot of buzz. The film stars Varun alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, with Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey and Jimmy Sheirgill in supporting roles.

The film is currently facing a legal challenge. Producer Vashu Bhagnani, known for backing Biwi No. 1, has reportedly filed a lawsuit claiming unauthorised use of elements from his earlier films and songs. Despite the legal hurdle, the film is still set to release in theatres on June 4.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What legal trouble is Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' facing?

The film is facing a lawsuit from producer Vashu Bhagnani, who claims unauthorized use of elements from his earlier films and songs.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Aditya Dhar Varun Dhawan Ranveer SIngh
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