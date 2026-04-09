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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVamika Gabbi ‘Ignored’ Rajpal Yadav During Bhooth Bangla Promotions; Actor REACTS To Viral Video

Vamika Gabbi ‘Ignored’ Rajpal Yadav During Bhooth Bangla Promotions; Actor REACTS To Viral Video

Rajpal Yadav clears the air on viral video, explaining the truth behind Vamika Gabbi ‘ignoring’ him during Bhooth Bangla promotions.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Recently, some promotional videos went viral, in which a few social media users claimed that actress Vamika Gabbi “ignored” them. These clips led to Vamika being heavily trolled online. Now, Rajpal has reacted to the controversy and revealed the full truth.

Rajpal Yadav On Vamika Ignoring Him

Rajpal defended Vamika amid criticism about her supposedly ignoring him. During a Zoom conversation, he dismissed the rumours and explained that it was all just a matter of camera angles being misinterpreted. 

 “Ye kaise hota hai ki jaisa apka angle camera hota hai, main vahan kisi doosre ko kar raha hu, wo bechari kisi doosre ko kar rahi hai, lekin wo camera angle esa laga [It happens that from one camera angle it looks like I’m doing something with someone else, and that poor girl is doing something with someone else, but the camera makes it look completely different]."

He further added, “In a video with Akki (Akshay Kumar) paaji, there are three girls standing there and hum log jaise scene nahi banate? (and just like we set up a scene), you stand there, I’ll stand here, and the girls will stand in between. But if people find entertainment in that too, then there’s no problem. We’ve honestly laughed enough over Wamiqa, Akki paaji, and all of this.”

He said that sometimes, depending on the camera angle, he might be looking at one person while she’s (Vamika) looking at another, making it seem different on screen. 

He added, "In a video with Akki (Akshay Kumar), three girls are standing, and we don’t make scenes out of it. You stand there, I stand here, and the girls are in between. But if people find it entertaining, that’s fine. We have actually laughed a lot at Vamika, Akki, and all of this."

Rajpal also mentioned that the cast of Bhooth Bangla shares a comfortable bond and there’s no formality among them. However, he also said that someone watching from afar could misinterpret things. He added that in his 25-year career, he has never truly felt ignored.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Filmy Diary (@filmstardiary)

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Rajpal Yadav, Vamika Gabbi Viral Video

In the viral clips, Rajpal Yadav, Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor, and Vamika Gabbi were promoting Bhooth Bangla. In one clip, Vamika quickly moves towards Ektaa while Rajpal adjusts his hair. Many social media users thought Rajpal expected Vamika to hug him, but when she turned towards Ektaa instead, he fixed his hair to save himself from an awkward moment.

In another viral clip during a group photo, Mithila Palkar tells Vamika to stand next to Rajpal. Vamika hesitates briefly, but eventually stands beside him, while Rajpal jokingly walks away. The moment turned funny, with Vamika appearing to follow him. This very moment became a subject for trolls. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by STARGAZE (@stargazeoffiical)

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About Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, this horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vamika Gabbi, Tabu, and other actors. The trailer was released on April 6 and received mixed reactions. The film will hit theaters on April 17, with paid preview shows on April 16 from 9 pm onwards. The horror-comedy is Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's first collaboration in 14 years. 

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bhoot Bangla?

Bhoot Bangla is a horror-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Vamika Gabbi, and others.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Rajpal Yadav Akshay Kumar Bhoot Bangla Vamika Gabbi
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