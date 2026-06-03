Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 success sparks national cricket conversation.

Presenter Riddhima Pathak links young cricketer to Bihar's pride.

Pathak notes Dhoni and film previously shaped, then shifted, regional identity.

Sooryavanshi's Bihar roots are seen as a source of new confidence.

Fifteen-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to capture attention far beyond the cricket field. After a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign that turned him into one of the most talked-about young players in the country, the teenager has now received praise from leading sports presenter Riddhima Pathak.

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Riddhima Pathak’s Video Strikes A Chord

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhima Pathak (@ridhimapathak)

Pathak’s video has resonated strongly with viewers, particularly among people from Bihar. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she reflected on how perceptions of the state have evolved over the years and why Sooryavanshi’s rise feels significant to many.

She said, “When we were children, if someone asked us at school or college where we came from, we often hesitated to say that we were from Bihar. That was because the image Bihar had at the time wasn’t particularly positive. Then two remarkable things happened, first, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and second, the film Gangs of Wasseypur. Both gave Biharis a certain swagger and confidence. However, much of that positive recognition ultimately went to Jharkhand, which had already become a separate state after splitting from Bihar. But now we have Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is an out-and-out Bihari. From now on, no Bihari will hesitate to proudly say that they are from Bihar.”

IPL 2026 Turned Vaibhav Into A National Talking Point

Sooryavanshi’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. Representing the Rajasthan Royals, the teenage batter delivered one of the standout performances of IPL 2026.

In 16 matches, he amassed 776 runs, including five half-centuries and one century. His explosive batting also helped him become the youngest player ever to secure the Orange Cap. The season further cemented his reputation as one of Indian cricket’s brightest young talents.

Originally from Tajpur village in Bihar’s Samastipur district, Sooryavanshi also represents Bihar in domestic cricket. His achievements have made him a source of immense pride for many across the state.

Why Pathak Linked Vaibhav To Bihar’s Identity

In her video, Pathak spoke about how figures such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the film Gangs of Wasseypur influenced public perceptions of the region. However, she noted that much of that recognition ultimately became associated with Jharkhand after its separation from Bihar in 2000.

According to Pathak, Sooryavanshi represents something different, a cricketer whose roots and identity remain firmly connected to Bihar. Pathak believes this deep-rooted connection to Bihar is what has made Sooryavanshi a source of pride for countless people in the state.

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Who Is Riddhima Pathak?

Following the viral success of the video, many social media users have also become curious about Pathak herself.

Originally from Jharkhand, Pathak is a well-known sports presenter, anchor and voice-over artist. Her father, Suresh Kumar Pathak, served in the Indian Army. She completed her early education in Ranchi before earning a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Pune.

Before entering the sports broadcasting industry, she worked in the corporate sector. Driven by her passion for sports and media, she later transitioned into broadcasting, beginning her career as a radio jockey and voice-over artist. Over the years, she has become a familiar face at major sporting events.