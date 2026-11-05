Usha Uthup's Disco Avatar Goes Viral As She Performs Rasputin At 78 | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Usha Uthup's powerful 'Rasputin' performance recently went viral.

The video likely originated from her September 2026 Bengaluru show.

She also performed Adele's 'Skyfall' and Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive'.

Singer Usha Uthup has given fans a reason to revisit a disco favourite after a video of her performing Boney M.'s 1978 hit Rasputin surfaced online. The clip, which circulated on social media on November 3 and 4, shows the 78-year-old singer bringing her signature voice and energetic stage presence to the popular track. Several users expressed surprise at hearing her sing the number, while others pointed out that it has been part of her live repertoire for years. The performance has since attracted widespread attention, with fans sharing their reactions and celebrating her ability to move across musical genres.

Usha Uthup's Rasputin Performance Goes Viral

The video drew attention after an X user shared the performance with the caption, "Never in my life I think I'd hear Usha Uthup singing Rasputin." The post received thousands of likes and reposts, and several social media and news accounts subsequently shared the clip.

Never in my life i thought I'll hear Usha Uthup singing Rasputin. https://t.co/cVOHZudIOp — Infinity (@_Photon___) November 3, 2026

The performance was linked online to Uthup's Dynamite Disco Club show, part of the District Logout gig series held at Bengaluru's The Humming Tree on September 18, 2026. The event was promoted as a no-phones, dancefloor-style experience, with the singer performing in her trademark sari.

However, as reported by India Today, the exact date on which the viral video was recorded could not be independently confirmed.

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Usha Uthup Also Performs Skyfall And I Will Survive

Rasputin was not the only international hit featured in Uthup's set. The singer also performed Adele's Skyfall and Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive, giving the well-known tracks her own interpretation.

While many viewers were surprised by her choice of songs, longtime listeners noted that Rasputin has featured in her live performances for years. The reactions also highlighted how Uthup's repertoire appeals to listeners across age groups, as she moves between Indian music, pop, and disco classics.

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Usha Uthup's Musical Journey

At 78, Uthup continues to perform live and remains known for her deep contralto voice and varied musical repertoire. Over the years, she has performed songs across several genres, building a following among audiences of different generations. The singer was awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to music. Her latest viral performance has brought renewed attention to her stage presence and the range of songs she continues to perform.