ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesUsha Uthup's Disco Avatar Goes Viral As She Performs Rasputin At 78 | WATCH

Usha Uthup's Disco Avatar Goes Viral As She Performs Rasputin At 78 | WATCH

Usha Uthup's energetic rendition of Boney M.'s Rasputin has gone viral, with the 78-year-old singer also performing Skyfall and I Will Survive at her Bengaluru show.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Usha Uthup's powerful 'Rasputin' performance recently went viral.
  • The video likely originated from her September 2026 Bengaluru show.
  • She also performed Adele's 'Skyfall' and Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive'.

Singer Usha Uthup has given fans a reason to revisit a disco favourite after a video of her performing Boney M.'s 1978 hit Rasputin surfaced online. The clip, which circulated on social media on November 3 and 4, shows the 78-year-old singer bringing her signature voice and energetic stage presence to the popular track. Several users expressed surprise at hearing her sing the number, while others pointed out that it has been part of her live repertoire for years. The performance has since attracted widespread attention, with fans sharing their reactions and celebrating her ability to move across musical genres.

Usha Uthup's Rasputin Performance Goes Viral

The video drew attention after an X user shared the performance with the caption, "Never in my life I think I'd hear Usha Uthup singing Rasputin." The post received thousands of likes and reposts, and several social media and news accounts subsequently shared the clip.

The performance was linked online to Uthup's Dynamite Disco Club show, part of the District Logout gig series held at Bengaluru's The Humming Tree on September 18, 2026. The event was promoted as a no-phones, dancefloor-style experience, with the singer performing in her trademark sari.

However, as reported by India Today, the exact date on which the viral video was recorded could not be independently confirmed.

ALSO READ | 'I Have A Feeling Mom Burned My Diary': Keerthy Suresh Recalls How Mother Discovered Her Romance With Antony

Usha Uthup Also Performs Skyfall And I Will Survive

Rasputin was not the only international hit featured in Uthup's set. The singer also performed Adele's Skyfall and Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive, giving the well-known tracks her own interpretation.

While many viewers were surprised by her choice of songs, longtime listeners noted that Rasputin has featured in her live performances for years. The reactions also highlighted how Uthup's repertoire appeals to listeners across age groups, as she moves between Indian music, pop, and disco classics.

ALSO READ | ‘Ramayana’ Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Resplendent Retelling Hits The Bullseye

Usha Uthup's Musical Journey

At 78, Uthup continues to perform live and remains known for her deep contralto voice and varied musical repertoire. Over the years, she has performed songs across several genres, building a following among audiences of different generations. The singer was awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to music. Her latest viral performance has brought renewed attention to her stage presence and the range of songs she continues to perform.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What song by Usha Uthup recently went viral?

A video of Usha Uthup performing Boney M.'s 1978 hit

Why did Usha Uthup's

Many viewers were surprised to hear her sing the disco hit, but longtime fans pointed out it has been part of her live shows for years. Her genre-crossing ability was celebrated.

Did Usha Uthup perform other international hits in her set?

Yes, in addition to

Where was the viral

The performance was linked online to Uthup's Dynamite Disco Club show, part of the District Logout gig series. This event took place at Bengaluru's The Humming Tree.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 05 Nov 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Usha Uthup Boney M Rasputin Usha Uthup Rasputin Performance Rasputin Viral Video Usha Uthup Age Usha Uthup Latest News Dynamite Disco Club
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Ramayana’ Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Resplendent Retelling Hits The Bullseye
‘Ramayana’ Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Resplendent Retelling Hits The Bullseye
Celebrities
'I Have A Feeling Mom Burned My Diary': Keerthy Suresh Recalls How Mother Discovered Her Romance With Antony
'I Have A Feeling Mom Burned My Diary': Keerthy Suresh Recalls How Mother Discovered Her Romance With Antony
Celebrities
Bob Dylan Visits Pope Leo XIV At Apostolic Palace, Gifts Autobiography In Special Meeting
Bob Dylan Visits Pope Leo XIV At Apostolic Palace, Gifts Autobiography In Special Meeting
Celebrities
'Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut': Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 Times To ScoutOP | WATCH
'Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut': Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 Times To ScoutOP | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Nagaur Blast: Powerful Explosion at Firecracker Unit Kills Two
Crime Branch: Delhi Police Questions Cockroach Janata Party Members
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget