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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesUrvashi Rautela Seen With Mystery Man In Viral Video, Fans Ask 'Who Is He?'

Urvashi Rautela Seen With Mystery Man In Viral Video, Fans Ask 'Who Is He?'

Urvashi Rautela has caught social media attention with her latest video, in which she poses with a mystery man while dressed in a glamorous green outfit. Fans are now curious to know who the man is?

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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  • Video appears to be for an ad; no official confirmation yet.

Urvashi Rautela is once again grabbing attention on social media after sharing a video featuring a mystery man. The actress can be seen posing with the man while dressed in a glamorous green outfit. The video has sparked curiosity among social media users, with many asking who the man accompanying her is.

Urvashi Rautela Poses With Mystery Man

Urvashi recently shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen in a glamorous green dress. A male model is also seen in the video, with the two posing closely in front of the camera. The chemistry between the two has caught the attention of social media users, who have been trying to figure out the identity of the mystery man.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Fans Ask, 'Who Is This He?'

The video has received mixed reactions from users. While some praised Urvashi's glamorous look, others were more interested in knowing about the man seen with her. One user asked, "Who is this guy?" Another suggested that Urvashi could be shooting for a film, while a third user asked which movie the video was being shot for.

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The video appears to be part of a shoot, possibly for an advertisement. However, there has been no official confirmation from Urvashi regarding the project or the identity of the man featured in the video. For now, the video continues to circulate on social media and has sparked plenty of curiosity among her followers.

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Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Daku Maharaj

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Urvashi Rautela confirmed the man's identity or the project?

No, there has been no official confirmation from Urvashi Rautela regarding the project or the identity of the man featured in the video.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Urvashi Rautela
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