Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Urvashi's team seeks ₹7,000 crore damages from AI company.

Claim alleges unauthorized use of her identity, photos, videos.

Dispute followed her AI comments, eliciting Hasan's strong response.

Urvashi Rautela's team has announced that it is pursuing legal remedies against a Los Angeles-based artificial intelligence company, alleging that her name, photographs, and videos were used without permission. The team said damages are currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore. The development followed a viral interaction between Urvashi and Bollywood.AI founder Sheeraz Hasan, during which the actor was asked about artificial intelligence and its impact on Bollywood. Hasan has since responded to the claim, calling it ridiculous and telling Urvashi to educate herself about AI and its future role in entertainment. Both sides have now publicly addressed the dispute online.

Rs 7,000 Crore Legal Claim

Urvashi's team announced the alleged legal action through an Instagram post on Tuesday. According to the statement, the team is seeking appropriate legal remedies over what it described as the unauthorised use of the actor's identity and content by a Los Angeles-based AI company.

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The statement read, “We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi’s name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi.”

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The statement does not indicate that a Rs 7,000 crore award has been granted; it describes the amount as damages currently being assessed by her team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team UrvashiRautelaGlobal (@teamurvashirautelaofficial)

Sheeraz Hasan Responds

Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan responded to the controversy in another Instagram post. His response followed an interview in which Urvashi was asked about the relationship between Bollywood and artificial intelligence.

When asked, “What are your thoughts on Bollywood and artificial intelligence?”, Urvashi replied: “Bollywood? I think artificial intelligence is something which is really, you know, which is like, you know, Bollywood is suffering with it. And I mean Bollywood is something which I love. So I love Bollywood.”

Hasan then addressed her response, saying, “Urvashi, we didn’t put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before answering.”

He also described AI movies, vertical dramas, and digital stars as part of what he sees as the future of entertainment. His post further said, “You can fight your answer, but you can’t fight what’s coming next; embrace it: the evolution of the entertainment industry in Bollywood.”

Urvashi Rautela’s Film Career

Urvashi began her career as a model before making her Hindi film debut with Singh Saab The Great in 2013. She later expanded into Telugu cinema and has appeared in several special dance numbers. Her credits include Boss Party from Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Wild Saala from Akhil Akkineni's Agent, and My Dear Markendeya from Bro, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan.

The latest dispute comes amid wider discussions about the use of celebrity likenesses, images and voices in AI-generated content. Urvashi's team has put its allegation and proposed damages on record, while Hasan has publicly offered a different response to the controversy.