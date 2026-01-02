Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Urvashi Rautela Celebrates Mother Meera Rautela's Birthday At World's Tallest Hotel

Urvashi Rautela marks mother Meera Rautela’s birthday at the world’s tallest hotel with a golden cake and royal crown.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:08 PM (IST)

Actor Urvashi Rautela marked her mother Meera Rautela’s birthday with a grand and emotional celebration that quickly caught attention on social media. The actress chose a spectacular location for the special occasion — the world’s tallest hotel — and shared glimpses of the celebration with her followers through a heartfelt video.

The video captures a joyous and intimate moment between the mother-daughter duo, with Urvashi visibly elated as her mother prepares to cut her birthday cake. The celebration stood out not just for its scale, but also for its signature touch of luxury that the actress is known for.

A Golden Cake and a Royal Crown Moment

In the clip shared online, Meera Rautela is seen seated comfortably as Urvashi dances around her in excitement. Staying true to her well-known fondness for gold, the actress opted for a lavish three-tiered golden cake for the celebration. Adding a regal flourish, Urvashi is seen placing a royal 24-carat gold crown on her mother’s head, turning the moment into a symbolic gesture of love and admiration.

Sharing the video on social media, Urvashi captioned it, “MOM’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATED AT THE TALLEST HOTEL IN THE WORLD WITH A ROYAL 24-CARAT GOLD CROWN CAKE. @meera_rautela WE ALL LOVE YOU. A mother’s birthday goes global — tallest hotel in the world, pure royal gold crown cake, pure love."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

She later reshared the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday super queen of this universe."

A Tradition of Celebrating With Paparazzi

This is not the first time Meera Rautela’s birthday celebrations have made headlines. Last year, Urvashi’s mother celebrated her special day by cutting a three-tiered golden cake in the presence of paparazzi. In a video that circulated online, Urvashi and her mother were seen surrounded by photographers as Meera cut the cake and even fed a bite to one of them.

She later encouraged everyone present to enjoy the cake together, noting that it was meant for all of them to share.

What Lies Ahead for Urvashi Rautela

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the action drama Daaku Maharaaj. She is next set to appear in the psychological horror film Kasoor 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit Kasoor. Directed by Glen Barretto, the film also stars Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill.

Additionally, Urvashi will be part of the ensemble comedy Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features an expansive cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and several others. The film’s first schedule has been completed and it is slated for release later this year.

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
