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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesUrmila Matondkar And Mohsin Akhtar Divorce: What Went Wrong After 8 Years Of Marriage?

Urmila Matondkar And Mohsin Akhtar Divorce: What Went Wrong After 8 Years Of Marriage?

Urmila Matondkar, 52, married Mohsin Akhtar in 2016. The couple reportedly filed for divorce and parted ways in 2024 after around eight years of marriage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar divorced in 2024.
  • Mohsin Akhtar recently remarried Nida Bhatt; wedding pictures circulated.
  • Their eight-year marriage ended, specific reasons remain undisclosed publicly.
  • Unverified reports cited incompatibility, financial issues, and age difference.

Actor Urmila Matondkar’s personal life has once again come into the spotlight after her ex-husband, Mohsin Akhtar, tied the knot with Nidhaa Bhatt. Pictures from their wedding are all over social media. Much like her celebrated career in the 1990s, Urmila has often remained in public focus. The actress, now 52, married businessman Mohsin Akhtar in 2016, and the couple parted ways in 2024 after filing for divorce.

Divorce After Eight Years

Urmila Matondkar, who is around ten years older than Mohsin Akhtar, got married at the age of 42. Mohsin, currently in his early 40s, and Urmila ended their marriage in 2024 after approximately eight years together. 

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Reports suggest that the divorce petition was filed in a Mumbai court a few months before the final separation. However, neither Urmila nor Mohsin has publicly commented on the exact reasons behind their split.

What Led To The Separation?

While the couple has maintained silence, several reports have pointed to possible differences between them. It has been claimed that the divorce was not entirely mutual, with speculation around personal disagreements and growing incompatibility.

Some unverified social media claims also suggested tensions related to financial matters and pressure within the relationship, though these remain unconfirmed. Age difference and lifestyle differences have also been cited in reports as possible contributing factors.

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Despite ongoing speculation, the exact reason for their separation has not been officially disclosed by either party.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar marry and divorce?

They married in 2016 and divorced in 2024 after approximately eight years together.

Has Mohsin Akhtar remarried since his divorce from Urmila Matondkar?

Yes, Mohsin Akhtar has recently remarried Nida Bhatt. Pictures from their wedding have circulated on social media.

What led to the separation of Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar?

The couple hasn't publicly disclosed the reasons. Reports speculated about personal disagreements, incompatibility, and age or lifestyle differences, though these remain unconfirmed.

What is the age difference between Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar?

Urmila Matondkar is around ten years older than Mohsin Akhtar. She was 42 when they married, and is currently 52.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Urmila Matondkar Divorce Mohsin Akhtar
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