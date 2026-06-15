Urmila Matondkar And Mohsin Akhtar Divorce: What Went Wrong After 8 Years Of Marriage?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar divorced in 2024.

Mohsin Akhtar recently remarried Nida Bhatt; wedding pictures circulated.

Their eight-year marriage ended, specific reasons remain undisclosed publicly.

Unverified reports cited incompatibility, financial issues, and age difference.

Actor Urmila Matondkar’s personal life has once again come into the spotlight after her ex-husband, Mohsin Akhtar, tied the knot with Nidhaa Bhatt. Pictures from their wedding are all over social media. Much like her celebrated career in the 1990s, Urmila has often remained in public focus. The actress, now 52, married businessman Mohsin Akhtar in 2016, and the couple parted ways in 2024 after filing for divorce.

Divorce After Eight Years

Urmila Matondkar, who is around ten years older than Mohsin Akhtar, got married at the age of 42. Mohsin, currently in his early 40s, and Urmila ended their marriage in 2024 after approximately eight years together.

ALSO READ | Kumkum Bhagya Actress Sanchita Ugale Dies By Suicide

Reports suggest that the divorce petition was filed in a Mumbai court a few months before the final separation. However, neither Urmila nor Mohsin has publicly commented on the exact reasons behind their split.

What Led To The Separation?

While the couple has maintained silence, several reports have pointed to possible differences between them. It has been claimed that the divorce was not entirely mutual, with speculation around personal disagreements and growing incompatibility.

Some unverified social media claims also suggested tensions related to financial matters and pressure within the relationship, though these remain unconfirmed. Age difference and lifestyle differences have also been cited in reports as possible contributing factors.

ALSO READ | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar Completes 25 Years; Here’s Where To Watch It On OTT

Despite ongoing speculation, the exact reason for their separation has not been officially disclosed by either party.