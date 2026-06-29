Upasana Singh Started Acting At 7, Kapil Sharma Show Gave Her Household Fame As ‘Bua’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She now serves as CINTAA's General Secretary.

Upasana Singh, best known for her iconic role as ‘Bua’ in The Kapil Sharma Show, has turned 51. Over the years, she has entertained audiences across television and films with her comic timing and versatile performances. On her birthday, it is worth revisiting her inspiring journey from a child artist to one of the most recognisable faces in Indian entertainment.

Born on June 29, 1975, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Upasana developed a passion for acting at a very young age. She completed her schooling in Hoshiarpur and later studied at Punjab University. By the age of seven, she had already begun appearing in Doordarshan programmes through her school, marking the start of a long and colourful career in the industry.

Child Actor To Bollywood Breakthrough

Upasana Singh made her Bollywood debut at just 11 years old with the 1986 film Babul. She went on to work across multiple film industries, including Punjabi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri and Gujarati cinema. At 13, she featured in the Rajasthani film Bai Chali Sasariye (1988), often working long shifts during the peak of her early career.

ALSO READ | Jasmin Bhasin Hospitalised In Dubai On Her 36th Birthday, Aly Goni Shares Heartbreaking Health Update

Her major breakthrough in Bollywood came with the 1997 hit Judaai, starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. Her portrayal of a hearing- and speech-impaired character and the memorable dialogue “Abba Dabba Jabba”, brought her widespread recognition.

Kapil Sharma Show Gave Her Fame

Over the years, Upasana has appeared in several films such as Ishq Vishk, Hungama, Hulchul, Aitraaz, Darr, Loafer and Judwaa 2. However, it was television that cemented her place in popular culture, particularly her role as ‘Bua’ on The Kapil Sharma Show, which made her a household name.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Tease Alpha's Unreleased Track 'Massacre'; Fans Urge YRF To Drop Full Song

She married television actor Neeraj Bharadwaj in 2009 after the two met on the set of the show Aai Dil-E-Nadaan. Her last film appearance was in Tomchi (2025). Currently, she also serves as the General Secretary of the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA), continuing her active involvement in the industry.