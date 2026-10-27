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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesUorfi Javed Says Society Members Check Guests’ Bags, Question Her Right To Shoot At Home

Uorfi Javed Says Society Members Check Guests’ Bags, Question Her Right To Shoot At Home

Uorfi Javed has accused her housing society of harassment, alleging restrictions on home content shoots, guest entry and bag checks after she approached the Mumbai Police over society rules.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uorfi Javed alleged harassment for creating content at home.
  • Dispute escalated after she reported society's guest restriction.
  • Society attempted eviction; restricted visitors, checking bags.

Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed has alleged fresh harassment by her housing society in Mumbai, claiming that members have stopped her from shooting content inside her own home. In a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 27, Uorfi alleged that the restrictions began after she approached the police over a rule concerning guests visiting residents after 6 PM. She further claimed that visitors suspected of carrying cameras or shooting equipment were being stopped, with their bags allegedly checked. Questioning the society's authority to impose such restrictions, the actor said she should be free to create content at home.

Uorfi Javed Alleges Housing Society Harassment

Uorfi Javed took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her latest allegations against her housing society. According to the actor, the society has introduced a rule preventing her from shooting content inside her apartment because the videos are uploaded on social media and considered commercial activity.

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Uorfi claimed that the dispute escalated after she contacted the Mumbai Police over an earlier rule requiring residents to seek permission through their landlords for guests entering their apartments after 6 PM.

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Uorfi Javed Claims Society Tried To Evict Her

In her Instagram Stories, Uorfi alleged that the society's actions intensified after she approached the police. She claimed that members contacted her landlord and asked her to evict the actor, but the landlord did not agree.

 

Uorfi Javed Says Society Members Check Guests’ Bags, Question Her Right To Shoot At Home

"This hurt their fragile male ego-they told my landlord to kick me out, which she didn't, so now 4-5 men had to use such low-level tactics to harass me / Kinda proud of myself," she wrote. The actor suggested that the restrictions were an attempt to trouble her after she raised concerns about the society's rules.

Uorfi Questions Ban On Home Content Shoots

Uorfi also alleged that visitors were being stopped if society members suspected they were carrying cameras or other filming equipment. She claimed that guests' bags were being checked and questioned whether the society could legally restrict content creation inside her private residence.

 

Uorfi Javed Says Society Members Check Guests’ Bags, Question Her Right To Shoot At Home

"Every other person shoots content in their house; how is this rule even legal? What I do in my Own house is my business!" The allegations have not been independently verified, and the society's response was not included in the available account.

On the professional front, Uorfi was recently seen hosting the reality show ‘Splitsvilla X6’ alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra and Nia Sharma.

Uorfi's latest allegations have brought attention to her ongoing dispute with her housing society over visitor access and content creation at home. The matter raises questions about residential rules, although the legality of the reported restrictions remains unclear without the society's response and further details.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Uorfi Javed alleging against her housing society?

Uorfi Javed alleges fresh harassment, claiming her housing society has stopped her from shooting content inside her own home. She states that these restrictions began after she involved the police over a rule concerning guests.

Why did the dispute with Uorfi Javed's housing society escalate?

The dispute escalated after Uorfi contacted the Mumbai Police regarding an earlier rule about residents needing permission for guests visiting after 6 PM. This led to further restrictions on her content creation.

How did the housing society react after Uorfi Javed approached the police?

Uorfi alleges that society members tried to get her evicted by contacting her landlord. However, her landlord refused to comply with their request.

What specific restrictions has the society imposed on Uorfi Javed?

The society has prevented her from shooting content inside her apartment, claiming it's commercial activity. Additionally, visitors suspected of carrying cameras are allegedly stopped and their bags checked.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Police Uorfi Javed Uorfi Javed Housing Society Dispute Uorfi Javed Harassment Allegations Uorfi Javed Instagram Stories
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