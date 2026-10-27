Uorfi Javed Says Society Members Check Guests’ Bags, Question Her Right To Shoot At Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uorfi Javed alleged harassment for creating content at home.

Dispute escalated after she reported society's guest restriction.

Society attempted eviction; restricted visitors, checking bags.

Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed has alleged fresh harassment by her housing society in Mumbai, claiming that members have stopped her from shooting content inside her own home. In a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 27, Uorfi alleged that the restrictions began after she approached the police over a rule concerning guests visiting residents after 6 PM. She further claimed that visitors suspected of carrying cameras or shooting equipment were being stopped, with their bags allegedly checked. Questioning the society's authority to impose such restrictions, the actor said she should be free to create content at home.

Uorfi Javed Alleges Housing Society Harassment

Uorfi Javed took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her latest allegations against her housing society. According to the actor, the society has introduced a rule preventing her from shooting content inside her apartment because the videos are uploaded on social media and considered commercial activity.

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Uorfi claimed that the dispute escalated after she contacted the Mumbai Police over an earlier rule requiring residents to seek permission through their landlords for guests entering their apartments after 6 PM.

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Uorfi Javed Claims Society Tried To Evict Her

In her Instagram Stories, Uorfi alleged that the society's actions intensified after she approached the police. She claimed that members contacted her landlord and asked her to evict the actor, but the landlord did not agree.

"This hurt their fragile male ego-they told my landlord to kick me out, which she didn't, so now 4-5 men had to use such low-level tactics to harass me / Kinda proud of myself," she wrote. The actor suggested that the restrictions were an attempt to trouble her after she raised concerns about the society's rules.

Uorfi Questions Ban On Home Content Shoots

Uorfi also alleged that visitors were being stopped if society members suspected they were carrying cameras or other filming equipment. She claimed that guests' bags were being checked and questioned whether the society could legally restrict content creation inside her private residence.

"Every other person shoots content in their house; how is this rule even legal? What I do in my Own house is my business!" The allegations have not been independently verified, and the society's response was not included in the available account.

On the professional front, Uorfi was recently seen hosting the reality show ‘Splitsvilla X6’ alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra and Nia Sharma.

Uorfi's latest allegations have brought attention to her ongoing dispute with her housing society over visitor access and content creation at home. The matter raises questions about residential rules, although the legality of the reported restrictions remains unclear without the society's response and further details.