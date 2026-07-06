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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Until He Achieves Perfection In Marriage’: Salman Khan’s Old Comment For Aamir Khan Goes Viral After Wedding To Gauri Spratt

‘Until He Achieves Perfection In Marriage’: Salman Khan’s Old Comment For Aamir Khan Goes Viral After Wedding To Gauri Spratt

Following Aamir Khan’s wedding to Gauri Spratt, an old video of Salman Khan speaking about Aamir Khan's third marriage has gone viral on soical media.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:11 PM (IST)

Aamir Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt has become one of the most talked-about entertainment stories, with fans celebrating the actor's new chapter. Amid the congratulatory messages and wedding photographs circulating online, an old video of Salman Khan has gone viral on social media.

Salman Khan's Old Video Goes Viral

The now-viral video is from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where host Kapil Sharma playfully teased Salman about Aamir introducing his girlfriend to the public. Pointing out that Salman is around six months younger than Aamir, Kapil jokingly remarked that while Aamir was moving ahead in his personal life, Salman still appeared to be in no hurry.

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Responding in his trademark style, Salman praised Aamir before delivering a witty punchline. Referring to the actor's long-standing reputation as 'Mr Perfectionist', Salman joked that Aamir would continue getting married until he managed to make marriage "absolutely perfect". The light-hearted exchange had left the audience in splits, and it is once again being widely shared following Aamir's wedding.

Aamir Khan Marries Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Gauri Spratt in a private registered ceremony held at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday, July 5. The wedding was attended by close family members and a small group of friends, making it a low-key affair away from the spotlight.

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Several personalities from the film industry were present at the intimate celebration, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actor Elli AvrRam and Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier this year, Aamir introduced Gauri to the public during celebrations marking his 60th birthday. At the time, the actor revealed that the two had known each other for more than 25 years. However, he explained that their romantic relationship had only developed recently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long have Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt known each other?

Aamir Khan revealed that he and Gauri Spratt have known each other for more than 25 years. However, their romantic relationship developed only recently.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Kapil Sharma Show Salman Khan Gauri Spratt
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